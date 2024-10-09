The Great Forest Park Ballon Race is an annual festival held every September at Central Fields in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri. It attracts more than 150,000 spectators each year, making it the busiest free balloon competition in the country. The festival also features live music on two stages, performances by St. Louis dance troupes, umbrella displays, food trucks, children’s entertainment, and various vendors.

The Forest Park Balloon Glow Festival takes place on Friday and is the most popular event of the festival, attracting many spectators from all over the greater St. Louis area. Colorful balloons glowing like huge lanterns in the middle of the dark garden are truly a magical sight! The balloons do not fly in the dark but are raised slightly for the best visual effect. The spectacular fireworks display ends the evening at Great Forest Park with a bang!

Entertainment at Great Forest Park’s hot air balloon racing events In addition to balloons, Friday’s lineup includes food trucks, a PNC Bank mobile learning adventure for kids, ride-on games, activities from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, fun tractors from Sydentricker Nobbe, inflatables, and a DJ on the Min stage, starting at 6 p.m. .

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race takes place on Saturday and is the oldest event of its kind in U.S. history, preceded only by the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. It was first held in 1973 by the famous balloonists of that era – Nicky Kaplan and John O’Toole. Since then, it has become a favorite free event for several generations of St. Louis families. See also Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer, which signs are on top?

Events programme On Friday, visitors can get the festivities started with food trucks and events at the St. Charles, Nissan and Hyundai family picnic areas. Midway concessions, inflatables, games, PNC Bank mobile learning adventures, St. Louis Children’s Hospital activities, Sydentricker Nobbeand, fun tractor activities and care activities start at 5 p.m.:00. DJ Reggie will perform on the WASH U main stage at 7 p.m. . The Balloon Glow spectacular will run from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., followed by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team’s flight display at 9 p.m. The program-packed day concludes with the PNC Bank fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Race day begins with the opening of Center Field at 1 p.m., featuring the “Cheers to 51 Years of The Great Forest Park Balloon Race” event on the main stage at WASH U, a celebration of multiculturalism, musical mentorship and mental well-being with the Dragon Drum & Bugle Corps. Guests can also participate in PNC Bank Mobile Learning Adventure activities at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, ride a tractor with Sydentricker Nobbe, or visit the St. Louis Family Picnic Areas. Charles Nissan & Hyundai, or the Purina kids entertainment area. There will be food outlets, food trucks, inflatables, games, sponsor activities and more. The launch of the “Hound” balloons will begin at 4:45 p.m., and the flight period for the race will be between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Parking Free parking is available on all unsealed race streets. Parking lots at Forest Park will also be open to the public.

You should visit the Great Forest Park hot air balloon race if: – I would like to visit the country’s most popular free hot air balloon race; See also Lulu Selassie Makes 'Scorched Earth' About Sully Sorge / 'Sophie Enough! Even Manila Gets It'

-I would like to participate in a free crowded hot air balloon event;

-You’re looking for a family-friendly hot air balloon event;

-I prefer free parking.

Practical information Ask a question

Find hotels and airbnbs near Great Forest Balloon Racing (map)