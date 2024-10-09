Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Search
Entertainment

2024 Great Forest Park Midwest Balloon Race

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

The Great Forest Park Ballon Race is an annual festival held every September at Central Fields in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri. It attracts more than 150,000 spectators each year, making it the busiest free balloon competition in the country. The festival also features live music on two stages, performances by St. Louis dance troupes, umbrella displays, food trucks, children’s entertainment, and various vendors.

The Forest Park Balloon Glow Festival takes place on Friday and is the most popular event of the festival, attracting many spectators from all over the greater St. Louis area. Colorful balloons glowing like huge lanterns in the middle of the dark garden are truly a magical sight! The balloons do not fly in the dark but are raised slightly for the best visual effect. The spectacular fireworks display ends the evening at Great Forest Park with a bang!

Entertainment at Great Forest Park’s hot air balloon racing events

In addition to balloons, Friday’s lineup includes food trucks, a PNC Bank mobile learning adventure for kids, ride-on games, activities from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, fun tractors from Sydentricker Nobbe, inflatables, and a DJ on the Min stage, starting at 6 p.m. .

Events programme

On Friday, visitors can get the festivities started with food trucks and events at the St. Charles, Nissan and Hyundai family picnic areas. Midway concessions, inflatables, games, PNC Bank mobile learning adventures, St. Louis Children’s Hospital activities, Sydentricker Nobbeand, fun tractor activities and care activities start at 5 p.m.:00. DJ Reggie will perform on the WASH U main stage at 7 p.m. . The Balloon Glow spectacular will run from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., followed by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team’s flight display at 9 p.m. The program-packed day concludes with the PNC Bank fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Race day begins with the opening of Center Field at 1 p.m., featuring the “Cheers to 51 Years of The Great Forest Park Balloon Race” event on the main stage at WASH U, a celebration of multiculturalism, musical mentorship and mental well-being with the Dragon Drum & Bugle Corps. Guests can also participate in PNC Bank Mobile Learning Adventure activities at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, ride a tractor with Sydentricker Nobbe, or visit the St. Louis Family Picnic Areas. Charles Nissan & Hyundai, or the Purina kids entertainment area. There will be food outlets, food trucks, inflatables, games, sponsor activities and more. The launch of the “Hound” balloons will begin at 4:45 p.m., and the flight period for the race will be between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Parking

Free parking is available on all unsealed race streets. Parking lots at Forest Park will also be open to the public.

-I would like to participate in a free crowded hot air balloon event;

-You’re looking for a family-friendly hot air balloon event;

-I prefer free parking.

Practical information

Find hotels and airbnbs near Great Forest Balloon Racing (map)

Something wrong?

Previous article
Mercury’s magnetic field was “seen” by BepiColombo
Next article
Leonardo Bonucci is at J|medical, but not at Juve. He will run the London Marathon

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska