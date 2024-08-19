2024 COTY Award to USA

USA celebrates 2024 COTY award at home: i 100 dollar gold coin on the theme “Freedom Through Perseverance”. It was actually the overall winner of the Coin of the Year competition, whose awards ceremony was held on August 8 in Rosemont, Illinois, in association with the World Money Fair.American Numismatic Society.

The Coin of the Year program is organized by the magazine internationally World Currency News To recognize and promote currency design and innovation worldwide. and 2024 COTY Award, Funding World’s Money Fair and from Journal of East Asian Numismatics, The coins dated 2023 were divided into ten categories and judged by an international panel of experts (our director for Italy Roberto Canganelli)

A thousand-year-old pine symbol of perseverance

The obverse of the winning coin depicts a majestic pine tree BristleconeNative to California, Nevada, and Utah; One of the oldest organisms on earth, A tree that can live up to 5000 years. I am Bini Bristlecone They grow in places where many plants do not find the conditions to survive and are the first species to repopulate the Earth after catastrophic changes such as volcanic eruptions or glaciation.

2024 COTY Prize-winning coin designed by Sculptor Joseph Menna and designed by the designer Elena Hagler. The obverse depicts a young bald eagle standing on a rocky outcrop, caught before flight. Art credits go John B. McGraw.

This $100 – which won COTY as the most beautiful gold coin – is the sixth issued in the American Liberty series. American mint. Since its debut in 2015, the program American Liberty Gold Coin and Silver Medal Contains coins and medals with modern depictions of liberty in various figurative forms. The front features different versions of the eagle, the national animal of the United States.

Nearly 600 coins are competing for the 2024 COTY prize

“Recent voting for the 2024 COTY prize was very close, with the top five coins separated by just ten votes,” he said. Tom MichaelTournament Coordinator.

The selection process for the 2024 COTY Prize began with a record number of entries: nearly 600 coins were screened by the nominations committee. COTY 100: 10 coins in 10 denominations. An international panel of judges voted to determine the winning coin for each category, and the jury chose the overall winner.

“It’s always exciting to see the awards process unfold,” he said Maggie PaulCo-ordinator of COTY. “The best in global coin design and innovation emerge from the various categories, and the competition concludes with a final vote for the champion. This has happened in every edition for 41 years.”

All coins are offered denomination wise

Although they enter COTY 100, the Ticks from the Italian region – despite offering some coins to be released in 2023 – was left out of the list of winners. Here are the winning coins for each category, along with our personal opinion.

A very significant coin from a historical point of view

Cameron | 2000 CFA francs, silver | Sumerian Civilization | Our rating: 7+

A fine coin for a contemporary event

Ukraine | 10 hryvnia, silver | Courage to be | Our rating: 7 and 1/2

Best gold coin

USA | 100 Dollars, Gold | Freedom through Perseverance | Our rating: 9

A fine silver coin

Austria 20 euros, silver | Neutron | Our rating: 6 and 1/2

Excellent crown size coin

Cook Islands | 10 Dollars, Silver | Astrolabe | Our rating: 8 and 1/2

Best coin in circulation

China | 5 yuan, brass | Chinese Theatre, Sheng | Our rating: 5

Excellent bimetal coin

Austria 25 Euro, Silver-Niobium | Global Warming | Our rating: 7 and 1/2

A very artistic coin

Latvia | 5 euros, silver | Riga Fashion | Our rating: 8 and 1/2

A very innovative coin

France | 200 Euro, Gold | Pierre Herme | Our Rating: 3

A very encouraging coin

Canada | 50 dollars, silver | The epitome of peace Our rating: 10