September 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

2022 World Cup pools have been withdrawn

2022 World Cup pools have been withdrawn

Mirabelle Hunt September 30, 2021 1 min read

Musk Russia) – The draw for the formation of pools for the Men’s World Championships to be held in Russia next year from August 26 to September 11 was held today at noon at the Irina Wiener Usmanova Gymnastics Palace. The 24 participating teams are divided into 4 pools that will breathe life into the first stage. Italy has been pulled from European champion Ferdinando de Giorgi, with the title of No. 5 in the world rankings, to Group E to be held in Yekaterinburg along with Canada, Turkey and China.
The opening match of the World Championships between Russia and Tunisia is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on August 26th.

Le Paul-

Group A (Moscow): Russia, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico

Group B (Kemerovo): Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar

Group C (Novosibirsk): Poland, USA, Mexico and Bulgaria

Group D (Ufa): France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon

Group E (Yekaterinburg): Italy, Canada, Turkey, China

Group F (Krasnoyarsk): Argentina, Iran, Netherlands, Egypt

In the second phase, which will be reached by the first two teams of each group and the best four third parties, 16 teams will participate, which in turn will be divided into 4 pools hosted by 4 different cities.

See also  Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid agree with Barcelona on the return of the French striker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Milan, from Welbeck’s dive to Casey’s disallowed goal against United to ‘unfortunate’ Cacher: UEFA, that’s enough! | first page

September 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Lazio Roma, Maurizio Sarri responds to Mourinho and attacks the League

September 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Peace returns to Paris Saint-Germain: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe laugh, Gigio is unbeatable | News

September 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

India: 14567, toll-free for the elderly, active from tomorrow – Ultima Ora

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Kovit data: 3,804 cases and 51 deaths in 24 hours. The positive rate equal to 1.23%, decrease in ultra treatments

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Then the bank must compensate the customer

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

A Quiet Weekend in Prelude to a Monday of Troubled Weather

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines