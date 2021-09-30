2022 World Cup pools have been withdrawn

Musk Russia) – The draw for the formation of pools for the Men’s World Championships to be held in Russia next year from August 26 to September 11 was held today at noon at the Irina Wiener Usmanova Gymnastics Palace. The 24 participating teams are divided into 4 pools that will breathe life into the first stage. Italy has been pulled from European champion Ferdinando de Giorgi, with the title of No. 5 in the world rankings, to Group E to be held in Yekaterinburg along with Canada, Turkey and China.

The opening match of the World Championships between Russia and Tunisia is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on August 26th.