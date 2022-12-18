2022 from the record – Italiavola & Travel

In the last months of this year, Leonardo hotels central europe record a continuous growth trend. In addition to a very positive summer season, with occupancy equal to pre-Covid in almost all Italian hotels, occupancy rates in 2022 returned to 2019 levels with an average by 83% registered between All structures of Leonardo hotels in Italy. This is a very important result if we consider that the performance in the first quarter was affected by the restrictions imposed on travel due to the pandemic, which was followed by an eventful summer and autumn season thanks to the growth of the tourism sector. Summer 2022 has already been indicated, smaller resorts and those with a leisure profession are among those that have received the largest number of tourists, and although there is not the same percentage of occupancy in all buildings, it has been noted anyway bookings growth In all brand hotels. Structures that recorded the best performances In terms of average occupancy rate are Leonardo Boutique Rome Termini and the Leonardo Milan City Centrepercentages of 78% and 79%, respectively The nationality of the guestsI Italian tourists The most active in terms of bookings, while among international travelers, the number of overnight stays increased from Germany, Israel and the United StatesIn addition to the great experience in the art of hospitality, Leonardo’s hotel structures are also characterized by service-oriented Business, events and entertainmentwith Meeting rooms and conference rooms which can accommodate up to 200 guests. Thanks to the resumption of face-to-face events and exhibitions in Italy, many have chosen to stage their events in the spaces of Leonardo Hotels, ideal locations perfectly suited to hosting original initiatives such as fashion shows, product launches and other successful events.After a slowed first quarter due to Omicron’s variable, the 2022 was a record year For Leonardo Hotels Italia, with 83% employment in the next three quarters. Average daily rates on an annual basis are 20% higher than in 2019, which marks the best year yet post-coronavirus.” – announced Raffi Carmon, General Manager, Italy and Hungary – “We are grateful that guests and clients consider Leonardo Hotels as a partner and a point of reference on which they can rely when organizing their holidays or events”Especially in 2022 Leonardo Royal Venice Meester It was the partner hotel of Venice Marathon in October 2022, as well as dei TEDTalks (TEDxMestre, in November 2022), Instead NYX Milan Hotel hosted one Fashion show for Milan Fashion Week in November 2022. Moreover, 2022 was a particularly positive year also in terms of the consolidation of the collaboration established during 2021 with many partners from different sectors: Leonardo hotels for shooting and campaign locations continue to be chosen by Prada, Polini, LeicaFor small and big agencies, influencers, actors and singers. Also in 2023 Leonardo Hotels plans to unite these partnerships, hosting even more important events, such as another fashion show at NYX Hotel Milan or the participation of Leonardo Milan City Center and NYX Hotel Milan in Milan Design Week with two FacilitiesAn important step forward for Leonardo Hotels Central Europe has been the presentation in 2022 of the hotel’s Hotel Collection ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Strategy, which includes an extensive list of CSR goals to pursue in the long term. In this context, the Italian offices of Leonardo Hotels are also organizing themselves by offering, for example, a series of e-mobility options to their guests through collaborations with scooter, electric bicycle and mini-car companies.

