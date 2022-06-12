16,000 sheep crammed into a sinking ship drowned in Sudan

overcrowded ship Sheep sunk on sunday In the Sudanese port of Suakin, in the Red Sea, causing a massacre of animals on board the ship (all crew members survived instead). The livestock ship was transporting animals from Sudan to Saudi Arabia when it sank due to the possible excess weight. Almost twice as many animals were loaded on board. A senior Sudanese port official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that “the ship Badr 1 sank in the early hours of Sunday morning.” “He was carrying 15,800 sheep, over the limit.” The official said the ship was supposed to carry only 9,000 heads of sheep.

Suakin retreat

The historic port city of Suakin was no longer Sudan’s main foreign trade center, a role taken by Port Sudan, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) along the Red Sea coast. There have been moves to redevelop the port, but a 2017 agreement with Turkey to restore historic buildings and expand port docks was put on hold after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted. The value of the sunken cargo was $4 million, according to the Sudan Tribune in Saudi Arabia.