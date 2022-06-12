June 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

16,000 sheep crammed into a sinking ship drowned in Sudan

16,000 sheep crammed into a sinking ship drowned in Sudan

Samson Paul June 13, 2022 2 min read

overcrowded ship Sheep sunk on sunday In the Sudanese port of Suakin, in the Red Sea, causing a massacre of animals on board the ship (all crew members survived instead). The livestock ship was transporting animals from Sudan to Saudi Arabia when it sank due to the possible excess weight. Almost twice as many animals were loaded on board. A senior Sudanese port official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that “the ship Badr 1 sank in the early hours of Sunday morning.” “He was carrying 15,800 sheep, over the limit.” The official said the ship was supposed to carry only 9,000 heads of sheep.

Justice for the shepherd who saw 80 sheep die from hunter dogs

A ship sank and 16,000 sheep died in Sudan

Suakin retreat

The historic port city of Suakin was no longer Sudan’s main foreign trade center, a role taken by Port Sudan, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) along the Red Sea coast. There have been moves to redevelop the port, but a 2017 agreement with Turkey to restore historic buildings and expand port docks was put on hold after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted. The value of the sunken cargo was $4 million, according to the Sudan Tribune in Saudi Arabia.

See also  Signed by all 197 countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Clash in Trump’s house: Donald expels daughter Ivanka because he does not believe in “election theft”

June 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Immigrants Sent to Rwanda Charles Terrified of Johnson – Chronicle

June 12, 2022 Samson Paul
6 min read

In France we vote again, and Macron is threatened from the left

June 12, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

The Solar Electric Vehicle Is Reality: Characteristics

June 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The signs that you hate being asked are these 3. Here are the signs

June 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Here we are, on Saturn’s moon there are conditions similar to Earth

June 13, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Haaland defeats Sweden and Norway more and more

June 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt