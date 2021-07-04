July 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

152 workers were fired via e-mail. The packing announced that Giannitti Root di Seriano Laghetto is closing its doors without warning دون

152 workers were fired via e-mail. The packing announced that Giannitti Root di Seriano Laghetto is closing its doors without warning دون

Karen Hines July 4, 2021 2 min read

Launch with email. It happened to 152 workers subordinate Gianniti wheels From Siriano Laghetto, in the province of Monza and Brianza. Historic Factory of steel wheels At the end of the afternoon, he closed the factory and notified his staff with a short message. The company owned by the US Fund Quantum Capital Partnerjustify this unexpected decision With the continuation of the plant crisis, it worsened during the pandemic months.

Put on leave and paid leave until the final closing of the factory, workers They don’t fit. together with Rsu e trade unions gathered on July 3 In front of the factory gates, announcing permanent packing. “it’s a social massacre, a dramatic comedy for many workers and families,” comment EndAnd the Movie e oilm for each other.

Petro OkyotoFiom Secretary Cgil Brianza announced garrison In front of the factory: “We are in a permanent gathering and we will defend jobs.” Meanwhile, concern is growing about the inability to start negotiations with the administration among the dismissed. until the local officials They say they are bitter and displaced. “It is an unacceptable measure and does not comply with union regulations,” the mayor of Siriano Laghetto wrote on Facebook. Roberto Crepa.

The Giannitti factory was an important business fact not only for Siriano, but also for the rest of the province. Mayor of Solaro Neldi Moretti Close to the workers and the mobilizers, she declared herself: “Dignity has been trampled in a barbarous manner. A discussion table must be opened immediately.”

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: we never need you like at this moment

In these difficult and unusual times, it is necessary to ensure that Information quality. for us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to everyone, with no paid barriers. Your contribution is necessary to enable us to do this.
Be supportive too

READ  Withdrawals are triggered from checking accounts and securities: this is who pays

Thank you,
Peter Gomez


support now


Available payments

Previous article

Exploited workers and low wages: if the system forces you to give up, there is only one alternative

next one


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Up to VAT numbers and compliance letters from the Revenue Agency

July 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Almost 90% of taxes go to the state: so municipalities and regions are struggling ت

July 4, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Strikes: Trade unions confirm suspension of air transport July 6 – Ultima Ora

July 3, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

152 workers were fired via e-mail. The packing announced that Giannitti Root di Seriano Laghetto is closing its doors without warning دون

July 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Apps are making record profits with the pandemic

July 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Colonic diverticular stenosis, what is it and what intervention does it require

July 4, 2021 Karen Hines
6 min read

Fifteen years ago, “Magical Night” at Westfalenstadion, the antechamber of the 2006 world success. And in Trento they danced on the roof of buses almost until dawn

July 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt