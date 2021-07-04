152 workers were fired via e-mail. The packing announced that Giannitti Root di Seriano Laghetto is closing its doors without warning دون

Launch with email. It happened to 152 workers subordinate Gianniti wheels From Siriano Laghetto, in the province of Monza and Brianza. Historic Factory of steel wheels At the end of the afternoon, he closed the factory and notified his staff with a short message. The company owned by the US Fund Quantum Capital Partnerjustify this unexpected decision With the continuation of the plant crisis, it worsened during the pandemic months.

Put on leave and paid leave until the final closing of the factory, workers They don’t fit. together with Rsu e trade unions gathered on July 3 In front of the factory gates, announcing permanent packing. “it’s a social massacre, a dramatic comedy for many workers and families,” comment EndAnd the Movie e oilm for each other.

Petro OkyotoFiom Secretary Cgil Brianza announced garrison In front of the factory: “We are in a permanent gathering and we will defend jobs.” Meanwhile, concern is growing about the inability to start negotiations with the administration among the dismissed. until the local officials They say they are bitter and displaced. “It is an unacceptable measure and does not comply with union regulations,” the mayor of Siriano Laghetto wrote on Facebook. Roberto Crepa.

The Giannitti factory was an important business fact not only for Siriano, but also for the rest of the province. Mayor of Solaro Neldi Moretti Close to the workers and the mobilizers, she declared herself: “Dignity has been trampled in a barbarous manner. A discussion table must be opened immediately.”