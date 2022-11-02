November 2, 2022

15.0.1 update is available, here are the changes – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 2, 2022 1 min read

From now onSystem update 15.0.1 From Nintendo Switch. As you can imagine from the new version number, this is a minor update that does not bring particularly important news for the N console. According to official notes, in addition to the inevitable stability improvements, it has Fix some problems Related to using DLC ​​on a non-core console and taking screenshots.

According to the official notes, translated into Italian, here is the news of the Nintendo Switch 15.0.1 firmware:

  • Fixed an issue that caused error code 2181-1000 to occur when playing DLC ​​from a console other than the main one.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented screenshots from being taken during certain scenes from playing for some titles.
  • General system stability improvements to improve the user experience.

As usual, the update also includes a number of small changes not mentioned in the official Nintendo notes. In particular, according to the results Dataminer oatmeal dome The list of banned Japanese words has been expanded to include terms such as “disappear”, “go to hell” and “shut up”. Moreover, it appears that the internal browser and system applications have been updated, possibly to eliminate some bugs and improve their stability.

Today’s Nintendo Switch system update follows version 15.0.0 released on October 11, 2022. Once again we’re talking about a minor update that didn’t make major changes for console users.

See also  Unmasked lady, the uncomfortable phone call comes

