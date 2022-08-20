13 regions of the moon in which man will walk again

“We’ve taken a giant step toward returning astronauts to the Moon since the Apollo missions,” said Mark Kerasich, NASA’s deputy division chief for the Artemis program. He added that it would be “different from any other previous mission – because the astronauts will venture into unexplored regions to lay the foundations of the structures for a long-term stay in the future.”

Within each region, several candidate sites to accommodate astronauts have been identified. These are scientifically interesting areas that have been evaluated according to soil properties, ease of contact and lighting conditions.

said Sarah Noble, of the NASA Planetary Science Division website.

Artemis mission stages –

Now begins the analysis phase for each of the regions, where the scientific community will compare all available elements until a location is identified. Artemis 3 will be the first Artemis mission to envision a human crewed moon landing. The program’s first mission, now very close, is Artemis 1: It will essentially be a test of the SLS (Space Launch System) launch pad, the Orion capsule and the European Service Module (ESM). The unmanned vehicle will enter lunar orbit and be fully controlled from Earth. The Artemis 2 mission will have four astronauts aboard the Orion capsule who will travel in lunar orbit for between 20 and 40 days, depending on how many orbits mission officials decide to travel to. The astronauts are expected to return with the retreat off the coast of California.

A rocket to the moon is ready to launch –

The Artemis 1 mission rocket is already ready on Platform 39B at Cape Canaveral, awaiting flight on August 29. The largest launcher ever built is already an icon: for the United States, it represents a return to the Moon half a century after the last Apollo mission; For Europe, it is an opportunity not to be missed. It took 10 hours and 8 minutes to move this giant from the integration building to the launch pad. Now the gigantic structure of the Space Launch System (SLs), 111 meters high and 8.4 m in diameter, dominates the Kennedy Space Center; The two white tanks on the sides contrast with the orange color of the main body of the rocket, and the Orion capsule integrated on top is also white. The first date for the flight that will mark the return to the moon is currently set at 14:33 Italian on August 29. Given the unknown bad weather, which always lurks in Cape Canaveral, NASA has already identified two other possible backup dates: September 2 at 6:48 p.m. and September 5 at 11:12 p.m.

On board the mannequins –

However, on board the Orion capsule, there will only be mannequins because this first flight has an illustrative purpose: in the command post is the commander Monnequin Campos and on either side of it Helga and Zohar. All three are equipped with sensors that allow us to study the effects of flight on the human being, especially the female. And many, then, science aboard the Orion capsule, with instruments and small cubesats the size of a shoebox and weighing about 11 kilograms, which will have to search for water or hydrogen on the moon, or even function as small weather stations: they will be real pioneers For future missions with astronauts as well as for determining ideal locations to build the first bases on the Moon.