September 2, 2022

11 games will leave the catalog on September 15, 2022, here are the titles – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 2, 2022 1 min read

Like every month, even a mid september small group of Titles will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog But in this case it is a package with a certain consistency, because we are talking about it 11 matches Including some very interesting titles.

So let’s see which games will leave Xbox Game Pass on September 15, 2022:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Console, PC)
  • Aragami 2 (console, PC)
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (console, PC)
  • Craftopia (console, PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII (console, PC)
  • Flynn: Crimson’s Son (console, PC)
  • I’m the Fish (console, PC)
  • Missing Words: Beyond the Page (Console, PC)
  • Mighty Juice (Console, PC)
  • SkateBird (Console, PC)
  • The Artful Escape (console, PC)

In this case, the list of novice games contains some games of great interest to many, so the advice, as usual, is to focus on them if you intend to finish them before they leave the catalog of the service, or buy them permanently, while also taking them. Take advantage of the discount applied to Game Pass titles.

Among those of great interest are A Plague Tale: Innocence, which seems to be making way for the sequel arriving in October, or A Plague Tale: Requiem, Final Fantasy XIII, Aragami 2, and The Artful Escape.

