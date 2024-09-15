100,000 Galaxies: Flyby Video of the Laniakea Supercluster, Our Place in the Universe

Here is the Laniakea Supercluster: Earth, the Solar System and the Milky Way are part of it. Our place in the universe, enjoy the video

here Subramaniamsu Laniakea: Earth, the Solar System, the Milky Way are part of it. Laniakea’s mass is incredible: I think it’s 100,000 million times larger than our own star. It’s a cluster of galaxies and its “web” stretches for 500 million light years. In contrast, Laniakea is only a small region of the observable universe, which, according to current estimates, spans 90 billion light years. Laniakea contains 100,000 galaxies.Including our own Milky Way galaxy, home to our Sun and Solar System. The discoverers gave it a name that means “The vast paradiseIn Hawaii. Now all you have to do is get lost in this journey. (It’s a simulation):

Our universe

The universe is expanding (as proven by Hubble) and therefore light sources, such as place Or rather, the galaxies are moving away from our point of observation. If this were not the case, the radius of the observable universe would be equal to 13.8 billion light years Approximately, the distance light has traveled since the beginning of the universe (since Big Bang). But because it is expanding, the distance to the horizon is much greater: electromagnetic radiation that began 13.8 billion years ago and now reaches an observer will be relative to a source that has moved away from the observer. The most recent estimates suggest that space has expanded by about 4.7×1023 km or 46.5 billion light years. So the diameter of the ball will be exactly equal to 93 billion light years.

Cover image rights Nature (YouTube)