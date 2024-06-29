10,000 euro robbery of an elderly woman in Viale Brianza arrested

He assaulted an 86-year-old woman in the entrance hall of her residence and robbed her of gold jewellery. The robbery happened on May 11, Saturday. Now, following the investigations carried out by the investigative team of the Garibaldi-Venezia police station, the police have identified and arrested the person responsible: he is a 31-year-old man of Egyptian origin, who was not available at home and at home. was at work, but he was tracked down in a bar in San Giuliano Milanese on Wednesday, June 26. It is now located in San Vittore.

According to investigative findings, the man followed the elderly woman as she returned from shopping to a building in Viale Brianza. At that time, he attacked from behind, put his hand on his neck and kept him motionless, snatching the jewelry worth 10,000 euros. Finally he pushed her to the ground and ran away.

The investigative team viewed video surveillance images of the condominium and was able to identify the individual as having multiple patterns of robbery in the same area. On 24 June a Milan trial judge ordered a precautionary detention in prison, carried out by the police on the 26th, who discovered him playing slot machines in a San Giuliano Milanese bar. The clothes worn during the robbery, including a black shirt, were seized. He has several cases of aggravated robbery against him.