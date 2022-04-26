‘$10,000 a day fine’: Judges pivot against Trump

He did not deliver the documents requested by the Attorney General in New York and for this reason the 45th President of the United States of America Donald Trump He was charged with contempt of court. For failing to file a series of documents as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization, the businessman will now have to pay $10,000 for each day of delay in complying with the order.

But what are these? Documents New York attorney general asked? And why is there so much concern? Apparently, it was Attorney General Letitia James, who is close to the Democratic Party, who requested the documentation as part of an investigation into alleged fraud committed by the money tycoon and the Trump Organization. According to the indictment, Trump erroneously declared the value of some of his assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers in his budgets for more than a decade in order to obtain loans from banks. At the same time, he was hiding part of his estate from the IRS to pay lower taxes.

So far, the Trump Organization has provided about 6 million pages of documents, but not Trump’s personal files, which may also include some handwritten notes. The documents of the forty-fifth president concern the prosecution, and his term expired on March 31 (March) last. Since nothing has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office, Letitia James He went directly to New York Judge Arthur Ingoron, who ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 a day.

Not only. It’s recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney is following in the footsteps of Attorney James Alvin BraggThat decided to start another investigation.

Donald Trump’s lawyer, lawyer Alina love, has already announced its intention to appeal. Speaking on the matter, Trump described James’ investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”