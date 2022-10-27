1000 Miglia Warm Up USA 2022, Victory for Filippo Sole and Daniel Turrisi

Rome, 27 Oct. The third edition of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA ended with a victory for the Italian crew, the foreign event of the 1000 Miglia, three years after the last edition in 2019, passing through Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland to reach Washington DC and Cross. Finish line in the Italian territory of the Embassy of Italy in the United States.

The teams, after the first day of training on the circuit, embarked on three days of road racing: classic regularity races, instruments, pressure switches and road books, the senior and novice crew gradually became more and more familiar with the sport’s principles. The discipline had the opportunity to compete in time trials, media trials and time trials distributed over a course of over 700 km. With the excitement of children animating the morning departure from Middleburg, participants braved the harsh temperatures with the beauty of clear skies and expanses of meadows and forests with the verdant colors of the American countryside autumn. , where horses, deer, foxes, fallow deer, raccoons and squirrels are common.

“We are very happy to return to these venues after three years – said Aldo Bonomi, President of AC Brescia, owner of the 1000 Miglia brand. We set ourselves the goal of bringing the spirit of 1000 Miglia to the world. And the response we get at events like the USA Warm Up shows that we are on the right track. Confirming, I must say.

“Thanks to the companies and local partners who have welcomed and supported us with great enthusiasm – echoes Alberto Piantoni, CEO of 1000 Miglia – we can confidently continue our plan for the growth and development of the brand, that Fresia Rossa. , almost a hundred years later, is able to evoke the same feelings as with its birth. The enthusiasm and active participation of the contestants is a reason for satisfaction for us and motivates us to do better and better. The appointment for next year is already set: we will return with the fourth edition in October 2023 “.