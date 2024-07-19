100-inch Nano Transparent Screen: Low-Cost Technological Breakthrough Developed in Korea

KIMM researchers have announced a new method for creating large, transparent, low-cost displays. The result of this research is Nano Transparent Screen (NTS)A 100-inch screen made from a layer as thin as a human hair uses titanium dioxide (TiO₂) nanoparticles. According to the researchers, these particles should ensure durability and visual quality.

Evenly distributed throughout the film, TiO₂ nanoparticles ensure clear images even when viewed from a wide 170° angle. The transparency of the screen can be adjusted based on your surroundings, providing maximum detail when in the darkest conditions. Additionally, the NTS highly reflects directed light, producing clear images when illuminated by a powerful projector.

Transparent screen image provided by KIMM

In collaboration with the private company Meta2People, KIMM has commercialized this innovative display. The NTS is produced by a roll to roll processwhere the film is treated with TiO₂ nanoparticles. This process is not only economical, but also adaptable to current production conditions, allowing the display to be produced at one-tenth the cost of conventional transparent OLED displays.

The versatility of NTS also extends to its applications: thanks to its resistance to extreme temperatures, it can be used both indoors and outdoors. It can be integrated into various products such as transparent displays in commercial environments, smart windows for buildings and promotional displays.

Lead researcher Jun Ho Jeong highlighted the innovative integration of nanomaterials and nanofabrication technologies with existing IT technologies in creating the NTS. The KIMM team now aims to improve the quality of the NTS and promote its widespread adoption.

What do you think of this new display technology? What applications do you envision for transparent displays? Share your thoughts and ideas with us in the comments!