10 women’s slippers are now available for the beach

We tell you from the heart: Beware. Beware of people who tell you to use them (only) as house or beach slippers! These ten slippers are there Summer sandal trend 2021 Perfect for adding sparkle and vibrancy to beach looksAnd a swimming pool – and why not?!? – Also to go out. Refer immediately to the gallery of must-haves we’ve picked below: Your next shopping session will be brimming with colour, featuring whimsical patterns and nuances ready to cross your women’s wardrobe with a real burst of energy. Among the models that you can buy without hesitation, there is, first of all, a model Summer Slippers 2021 Made (with heart) in Brazil: Which you will never miss during the bathing season Ipanema Slippers, which will make you fall in love with its 100% recyclable, plant-based materials. Also from Brazil, of course, the Havaianas slipper arrives: the brand new rubber and printed canvas strap are asking for more beachside styling opportunities! So feel free to try it even with very fresh skirts and dresses. Among the most iconic and fashionable hybrids of beachwear and outdoors, Summer Shoe Trends 2021 also presents rubber slippers signed by Karl Lagerfeld: you will be the fashion designer’s timeless cartoon icon to make your next steps absolutely unforgettable. And if the search for colors is not over yet, take the opportunity to consider buying slippers – romantic and elegant – suggested by fashion house Tory Burch. It doesn’t take much complication (even on the seashore).