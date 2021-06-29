10 women’s slippers are now available for the beach

We tell you from the heart: Beware. Beware of people who tell you to use them (only) as house or beach slippers! These ten slippers are there Summer sandal trend 2021 Perfect for adding sparkle and vibrancy to beach looksAnd a swimming pool – and why not?!? – Also to go out. Refer immediately to the gallery of must-haves we’ve picked below: Your next shopping session will be brimming with colour, featuring whimsical patterns and nuances ready to cross your women’s wardrobe with a real burst of energy. Among the models that you can buy without hesitation, there is, first of all, a model Summer Slippers 2021 Made (with heart) in Brazil: Which you will never miss during the bathing season Ipanema Slippers, which will make you fall in love with its 100% recyclable, plant-based materials. Also from Brazil, of course, the Havaianas slipper arrives: the brand new rubber and printed canvas strap are asking for more beachside styling opportunities! So feel free to try it even with very fresh skirts and dresses. Among the most iconic and fashionable hybrids of beachwear and outdoors, Summer Shoe Trends 2021 also presents rubber slippers signed by Karl Lagerfeld: you will be the fashion designer’s timeless cartoon icon to make your next steps absolutely unforgettable. And if the search for colors is not over yet, take the opportunity to consider buying slippers – romantic and elegant – suggested by fashion house Tory Burch. It doesn’t take much complication (even on the seashore).
1
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
The Ipanema slipper (in Brazil, with love) is made from Flexpand, which is vegan and 100% recyclable.
IPANEMA, €19.90
2
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
Made of rubber with a fabric strap, these Havaianas are also made in Brazil. The U St Tropez model is so lively that the sea wears it when you step out.
HAVAIAANAS, €32
3
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
In PVC and super shiny! So you will be charming even on the beach.
First woman, €19.99
4
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
Candy colors and the iconic Pepe Jeans logo. Rainbow effect (magic) force!
PEPE JEANS, €15.49
5
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
Classic and goes perfectly withClothes Tommy Hilfiger.
Tommy Hilfiger €22.49
6
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
Total white flip flops? Here they are (the logo remains – invisible – under the plant).
Calvin Klein 16.49 euros
7
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
By the sea and beyond! These slippers bear the name and photo of the only Karl Lagerfeld.
KARL LAGERFELD, €59.99
8
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
How do you ditch the perfect pair of—oops—candy pink slippers?
TED BAKER, €4,019
9
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
Chic and romantic, here’s the swimwear version of the Tory Burch slipper.
Tory Burch, €51.99
10
Summer 2021 Swimwear Trend: Flip Flops to Buy Now
Last but not least: Who said that the famous UGG brand only produces shoes? Freedom, feet in the summer ask for freedom!
UGG, €22.49
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More Stories
High-tech mask with sensors to find Covid in the air
Fear for Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, right after Draghi’s meeting – Libero Quotidiano
Covid, the Delta variant is working: in Mallorca 850 infected, 3 thousand in quarantine