July 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

007 - Exciting MEGAMODO cars up for auction

007 – Exciting MEGAMODO cars up for auction

Mirabelle Hunt July 29, 2022 2 min read

Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar cars No time to die Among the pieces that were auctioned to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series.

Two Defenders and a Range Rover SVR will be presented, preceded by Defender 110 (Value: £300,000 – £500,000) Famous for its multi-terrain sights in No time to die. Selling it would benefit the British Red Cross. The auction piece contains the unique VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) 007. One of the 10 Defenders used during filming, it was also used in promotional activities prior to the film’s release.

One will be hit too Defender 110 V8 Bond EditionDesigned by SV Bespoke and inspired by the Defender in no time to die, (Estimate: £200,000 – £300,000). Only 300 copies of the Bond are available worldwide, and this one has the exclusive “60 Years of Bond” logo engraved on the dashboard visor. This vehicle meets UK specifications, is fully road legal and will be sold for the Conservation Project tusk.

there stunt car Range Rover Sport SVR (Rating: £80,000 – £120,000) Performed in a high-speed all-terrain chase scene No time to die It was one of six made available for filming.

Chosen by stunt team No time to die As the perfect car for pursuits, the Jaguar XF (Valuation: £50,000 – £70,000) It is one of two to appear in the sequence preceding the credits.

These cars chase James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Madeleine Swan (Lia Seydoux) through the narrow, winding streets of Matera in southern Italy.

