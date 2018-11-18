The Weekly Grind: Nov. 11 – Nov. 17

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.

The season began with a thunderstorm and ended in a blizzard. On Saturday the Huskers managed a 9-6 win against Michigan State for the final home game of the season. Winning just four of the 11 games played so far, head coach Scott Frost and members of the team are still proud and excited. (Daily Nebraskan)

Due to the snow and strong winds, combined with the post-Husker game traffic, I-80 on Saturday afternoon was a disaster just waiting to happen. By 2:45 pm that day multiple crashes on I-80 had been reported. Come on guys, this is just embarrassing for seasoned Midwesterners. Fortunately no serious injuries were reported. Stay sharp on the road, the weather will only get worse from here. (Journal Star)

In January of this year, UNL banned smoking, tobacco use and vaping on university property. The ban falls in line with policies enforced on college campuses around the country. Despite the difficulty of enforcing the ban, the university is committed to the health of its students. (Daily Nebraskan)

The chief White House correspondent for CNN had his credentials revoked last week because of a heated exchange with President Trump. This week, a judge ruled that the indefinite suspension Trump issued to Acosta was unconstitutional and restored his credentials. This decision marks a win for news organizations nationwide. (Washington Post)

In the wake of California’s deadliest wildfire in history, search and rescue teams hit the ground running in the search for missing persons. Since the fire broke out there have been more than 70 people found dead, with more than 1,200 still reported missing. (Washington Post)

Prosecutors let it slip that the Justice Department filed criminal charges against Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks. As Robert S. Mueller III looks into connections between President Trump and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, the fact that WikiLeaks published thousands of emails from Democrats cannot be ignored. Russian intelligence officers ended up stealing those emails, and they played a large role in Moscow’s campaign of disruption. (New York Times)

Saudi officials say their agents were instructed to bring Khashoggi home alive, and it was a leader of the Saudi team in Istanbul who ordered the killing of the journalist. That’s not what the Turkish president is saying. Turkish officials have been saying this was premeditated all along, that the order came from “the highest levels of the Saudi government.” The CIA has issued a report saying Khashoggi ordered the killing, based on multiple sources of evidence. (Washington Post)

This is the first time Kim has visited a military testing site since he and Trump met in June. In an effort to improve international relations, North Korea promised to take a step back from nuclear and missile tests. The State Department stands by Kim and his promises of peace, and there is no reason to believe the weapon tested was nuclear-related or a missile. (Washington Post)

More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground Jennie-O turkey were recalled after the USDA found a link to a salmonella outbreak. The outbreak was announced in July, but it’s gotten worse in the last few months bringing the total number of people infected to almost 170 in 35 states. The USDA hasn’t found a central distributor responsible for the outbreak, which means it could be widespread across the whole turkey industry. (CNN)

In a meeting of the General Conference on Weights and Measures on Friday, more than 60 countries voted to define the kilogram using Planck’s constant. For 129 years, the kilogram has been defined by a metal cylinder stored carefully in France; but that metal cylinder– Big K– seems to be losing weight. With a definition grounded in Planck’s constant rather than a physical object, the kilogram will now remain the same forever. (National Geographic)

An archeology team in Antiochia ad Cragum, Turkey discovered ancient mosaics depicting a humorous encounter between mythological deities. The team was led by the Uşak University, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Turkey, Clark University in Massachusetts. The work depicts Narcissus, a boy who fell in love with his appearance, enamored with his own body parts. The other character, Ganymede, cupbearer to the gods, is shown holding ancient toilet paper. (Daily Nebraskan)

Curated by Sarah Wontorcik and Holly Barr