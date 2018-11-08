UNL ’80s dance allows students to become dancing queens

Students had the opportunity to dress up in their best '80s gear for a night and dance away their cares

Leg warmers, leotards, and jumpsuits, oh my!

On Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at 7 p.m., the Nebraska Unions celebrated a #farbackfriday with an ‘80s themed dance party at the Nebraska East Union Great Plains Room. The event was free to students with a valid NCard.

After first walking in the door and looking around, there were flashing lights and students dancing as far as the eye could see. Wearing costumes was optional, but strongly encouraged, and many students pulled out all the stops to look their ‘80s best.

Sophomore environmental studies major Connor Nichols went all out, wearing a brightly colored track suit and neon windbreaker. He even went as far as to wear a wig that looked like a mullet.

“I’ve always loved the fashion of the ‘80s,” Nichols said. “My parents like to say that I was born in the wrong generation because I love to listen to the music from this decade and I’ve always been obsessed with anything having to do with the ‘80s.”

Nichols wasn’t the only one having a blast at the dance. Students all around were thoroughly enjoying themselves as ‘80s classics like Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” were played over the loudspeakers for the people out on the dance floor.

One student who was dancing her heart out was junior biological sciences and psychology doubly major Nicole Graham. Graham was wearing a leotard with neon pink tights underneath, as well as lime green leg warmers that she said she stole from her moms closet.

“This was such a fun event to have. I love dancing to anything with a good beat and the ‘80s songs that they played were perfect for that,” Graham said.

At 8 p.m. there was a costume contest that students could participate in if they thought that their ‘80s costume was better than the costumes of the other people attending. Six brave souls stepped up to the DJ’s table and showed off their “totally tubular” outfits.

The winner was to be determined by applause, but when three students were seemingly tied for first place, they needed another way to determine the winner. One student that was watching in the crowd shouted that they should have a dance off and everyone cheered in agreement.

The DJ put on Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland” and the contestants showed off their best ‘80s moves for the duration of the song. As the song was ending the winner was again determined by applause and this time there was a clear winner. The prize was a $25 Starbucks gift card.

Junior mechanical engineering major Chris Kathka said that the event was a lot of fun, and he hoped that they would hold another similar event sometime in the future.

“I’m glad I was able to wear these funky clothes and not worry about what anybody thought of me because everyone all looked the same,” Kathka said. “It was really nice to just be able to let loose and dance the night away.”