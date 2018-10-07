The Weekly Grind: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.

On Oct. 2, Jeffrey Rudy was removed from his position as president of the UNL Faculty Senate. This was the result of the president being accused of making “unilateral decisions without proper consultation” and making “accusatory and defamatory judgment” about members of the Senate. Rudy will now just serve as a member of the Faculty Senate. (The Daily Nebraskan)



ODESZA performed at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The EDM duo didn’t disappoint with their high energy and captivating beats. (The Daily Nebraskan)



Tyjon Lindsey was granted release from the Nebraska football team on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Due to a new NCAA rule, he will likely be able to retain his sophomore year of eligibility. (Omaha World-Herald)

A two-year-old boy died Thursday due to injuries sustained at a pumpkin patch north of Lincoln. He was jumping on a bounce pillow when the wind picked it up and blew it over, around 40 yards away from its original post. (Lincoln Journal Star)

A Chicago police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday after shooting Laquan McDonald in 2014. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. (CNN)

Brett Kavanaugh has officially joined the Supreme Court. The Senate voted 50 to 48 on Saturday in favor of Kavanaugh and he was sworn in the same day. (The New York Times)

On Wednesday, a Puerto Rican woman was found guilty of paying a hit man $3 million to kill her wealthy Canadian husband. She is likely to serve life in prison. (Fox News)

A tsunami in Indonesia killed over 1,550 people this past week. This death toll is expected to rise as more rubble gets cleared. With mass graves and worried relatives, things are looking dire. (ABC News)

It appears as though Chris Evans is retiring from his iconic role as Captain America. He tweeted that he would be “eternally grateful” for the opportunity, and hundreds of fans thanked him in return. (CNN)

Death Row Records co-founder “Suge” Knight has been sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. In 2015, the former rap mogul was caught on camera running over, and ultimately killing, a man with his truck. (The Guardian)

“A Star Is Born” hit theaters recently with an all-star cast, including Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Not sure whether to see it on the big screen? This review says it’s definitely worth your time. (The Guardian)

Curated by Noelle Ervin and Jensyn Labadie