Saturday morning at Lincoln’s farmers market

From homemade carrot cake to handcrafted jewelry, the farmers market displays the most authentic and fresh products in Lincoln.

Rain or shine, over 100 Nebraska-based vendors set up their stands in the Haymarket area every Saturday morning from 7:45 a.m. until noon.

Crowds gather around sidewalks and streets that are transformed into a culinary event with live music and outdoor performances.

Baked goods, hot sauces, jams, honey, cheeses, organic vegetables and seasonal fruits are some of the farm-to-table products found in this market.

Market-goers can also get a taste of authentic flavors from around the globe, including enchiladas, homemade Italian sauces and the traditional Greek pita bread.

As the morning heat rises, the Mexican Horchata -a refreshing rice milk with cinnamon- along with some crispy chiles rellenos attract the crowd to Antonio De la Rosa’s truck. De la Rosa, who shares the stand with his wife and son, has been in this market for 10 years. What started as a part-time job, became a family-run business and a weekend tradition that has gained many fans around the Haymarket.

Made from fresh poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese and meat, and served with tomato-jalapeno Mexican salsa, the chile relleno is certainly a great taster’s choice in the farmers market.

The Durango style is the secret of his recipe. In the Mexican state of Durango and Antonio’s home city, spices, raisins, and nuts are the main ingredient in every dish, including the pepper’s filling and the salsa.

UNL student Anja Rakotoarimanana said she is coming back next Saturday to get another chile relleno.

“I bought one after getting a sample and came back for another one,” she said. “I think it’s really cool to interact with the people that made the food you buy.”

De la Rosa is convinced that any of his pork, beef or chicken chile rellenos can be found anywhere else.

Yet, what makes people come back for more is “the care and the love that we put into it,” he said.

Chile rellenos are not the only one-of-a-kind product seen in this event. Jewelry owner Bobbi Sisco features handcrafted earrings, bracelets, and rings made with stones from more than 25 different countries.

“A lot of these metals are recycled. I seal them, polish them and customize them,” she said while hammering a piece of raw metal.

She built her business 15 years ago. Ever since, she goes to the annual Arizona’s gem show to find the gemstones she later transforms into works of art.

Sisco said Lincoln is lucky to have a place where people from all over the world come to share their culture.