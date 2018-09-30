The Weekly Grind: Sept. 23-29

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, a new Scheels store opened at SouthPointe Pavilions that left people in awe. The new 220,000-square-foot store is nearly three times larger than the Scheels it’s replacing. This location features a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a 65-foot-tall ferris wheel, a bowling alley and shooting gallery, along with a restaurant. (Lincoln Journal Star)

In April 2018, Delta Xi Nu was founded by Adriana Martinez as a multicultural sorority for girls who feel passionate about different cultures. On Tuesday, Sept. 18, the group hosted a henna night at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center where they practiced the traditional temporary body art and called out to women on campus that Delta Xi Nu can be a home to them where they can celebrate diversity and different cultures. (The Daily Nebraskan)

The blood drive that UNL does during homecoming week has been going on for decades and is the largest annual blood drive in Nebraska. Between Sept. 26-28 over 1,000 pints of blood were donated and will go to use in saving up to 3,000 lives. (Nebraska Today)

A lot of fall weddings in Nebraska are scheduled for the weekend that the Huskers have a bye week. When a makeup game was scheduled for Oct. 27, brides-to-be weren’t thrilled. Many have realized that they just have to accept it, and are making sure that, pending kickoff time, TVs will tuned to the game during the reception. (Omaha World-Herald)

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, Bill Cosby left the courtroom in handcuffs, having been sentenced to jail for three to 10 years. The first report of Cosby’s wrongdoings was filed in January of 2005 when Andrea Constand, a woman whom Cosby drugged and raped, came forward with accusations approximately a year after the incident. Experts say Cosby will most likely be incarcerated; the duration, however, is unknown. (New York Times)

The vote that would determine Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination was supposed to be decided on Friday, Sept. 28, but after President Trump requested an FBI investigation of his sexual assault accusations, the voting will be held off for approximately a week. The exact date of a re-vote has not been set. (CNN)

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, Sept. 27, for saying that he made “false and misleading” statements to investors. Musk sent out a tweet on Aug. 7 that he was considering taking Tesla private and that he had the funding secured. The SEC said he had not actually secured the funding, and had not consulted with any board members, employees, or outside advisors before sending the tweet. (CNN) On Saturday, Sept. 29, Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chairman and pay a $20 million fine.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, President Trump slammed Iran at the United Nations General Assembly. He addressed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, accusing Iranian leaders of allowing Middle Eastern chaos and supporting terrorism. Since the U.S. walked away from the nuclear deal, there have been “more hard-line politicians in Iran’s government gaining ground,” The Huffington Post said.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations that intelligence agents had found a “secret atomic warehouse” where Iran was keeping nuclear “equipment and materials.” Netanyahu even showed officials the map coordinates of where the facility was located, along with pictures. If Iran is in possession of nuclear weapons, they are not abiding the 2015 nuclear deal and could face consequences. (New York Times)

The highly acclaimed true-crime documentary will premier its second season on Netflix in a few weeks. It will introduce a new character, Kathleen Zellner, who is Steven Avery’s post-conviction lawyer. She hopes to prove that Avery was incorrectly convicted and deserves freedom. (The Wrap)

The Warner Bros. hit movie, ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ will return to theaters Nov. 16. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp, it’s sure to be a magical experience. Watch the trailer here. (Vulture)

Will Smith deciding to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon doesn’t surprise anyone, especially to celebrate his big 5-0. (Huffington Post)

