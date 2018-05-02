NewsNetNebraska

Knights defeat Titans in extra innings

The Lincoln Southeast Knights baseball team edged the Norris Titans in a bizarre 13-11 game in the Titans’ first home game at Hickman City Park.

In the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and the game tied 11-11, Southeast hit Norris Cade Argo with a pitch with the bases loaded, but was ruled out because the team began celebrating before Argo ran to first.

The Knights then went on to win the game.

The Knights started things off with an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with a home run from senior, Tyler Workman off of the pitch from Titans’ sophomore starter, Joel Benes. The lead increased with a two-run homer over the centerfield fence by senior, Garrett Olson.

The Titans cut into the lead with a two-run home run of their own by senior, Cade Kahout, making the score 5-2 in the second inning. The runs continued for the Knights in the top of the third as they plated two, increasing the lead to 7-2.

Solid hitting continued for both teams through the fourth and fifth innings making the score 10-6. In the sixth, Knights senior third baseman Jaxson Johnson hit a solo home run over the right field fence increasing the Knights’ lead to 11-6. 

 

The Titans’ comeback started in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run homerun and a couple RBI’s to cut the deficit to 11-10. The Titans’ run continued in the seventh inning, plating the tying runner with an RBI single to right field.

 

The next two innings were scoreless, until the Knights put two more runs on the board in the tenth and took the lead, 13-11. In the bottom of the tenth, the Titans were unable to answer, and the Knights took the victory.

The Knights’ next game is a double-header against the Norfolk Panthers in Norfolk on Monday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. The Titans’ next game is against the Blair Bears in Blair on Monday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m.

