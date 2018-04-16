Nebraska softball routs Purdue in five innings

A huge first inning for the Nebraska Cornhusker softball team propelled them to a 10-1 victory in game two of a doubleheader over the Purdue Boilermakers at Bowlin Stadium on Friday.

The scoring started on a high note for Nebraska, with Kaylan Jablonski hitting a grand slam after the first three batters were walked.

B1| Kaylan Jablonski with the GRAND SLAM! Huskers take a four run lead! pic.twitter.com/UrizbkDN3o — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 13, 2018

The next run was walked in after the bases were loaded and Olivia Ferrell was hit by a pitch.

Alyvia Simmons then hit a two RBI single, and a double from Tristen Edwards cleared the bases for the Huskers’ 8th, 9th and 10th runs of the inning.

Fourteen batters for Nebraska visited the plate in the first, and Purdue had to use three different pitchers to get through the inning; Sydney Bates, Giana Lopez and Maddie Damon all entered the circle for the Boilers.

Purdue scored their first and only run in the fourth inning, as a single from Morgan Cavinder scored pinch runner Tayler Wullenweber.

Jablonski pitched four innings for the Huskers, and Regan Mergele entered in relief for the fifth inning.

The NCAA’s run rule goes into effect if a team is up by 8 or more runs after five innings, so the game ended early in favor of the Cornhuskers.

This marked the second win of the day for Nebraska over Purdue, as they won 8-7 in extra innings.

The Cornhuskers (30-14, 8-5) sweep the Boilermakers (11-31, 3-8), as the previously scheduled third game in the series has been cancelled because of inclement weather in Lincoln.