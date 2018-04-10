Star City News TV special on guns in Lincoln

Star City News students in UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications will broadcast a special report “Guns: A Lincoln Conversation” at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 10th.

CoJMC broadcasting students have been working on the 35-minute special for the past three weeks. It followed the Parkland, Florida school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and teachers dead and 17 others wounded. It was one of America’s deadliest school massacres. In the aftermath of the Florida shootings, students wanted to know what conversations about guns and reducing gun violence were surfacing in Lincoln, Nebraska.



Guns: A Lincoln Conversation from CoJMC on Vimeo.

The news special will broadcast on LNKTV, Lincoln’s city cable access channel. Star City News students interviewed survivors of gun violence, state and local politicians, teachers, gun owners, psychologists, school security and law enforcement personnel for the program. The broadcast of “Guns: A Lincoln Conversation” may be watched on LNKTV on the following Lincoln cable channels.

Cable Access Channels Allo Charter /

Spectrum Windstream /

Kinetic LNKTV City 2 1300 1005

A sneak preview of the Star City News special will also be held at 4 p.m. on April 10th in room 114, Andersen Hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.