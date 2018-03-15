Boat, Sport and Travel Show makes family eager for summer

With the warm summer days still over three months away, the Funk family has been looking for ways to get themselves through the bitter winter.

The 49th Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show provided the perfect chance to pass the time.

On Feb. 3, Eric, 35, Tona, 33, and their two daughters, Oakley, 4, and Tatum, 1, spent a gloomy, chilly Saturday morning at the Lancaster Event Center on North 84th Street in Lincoln, checking out the variety of boats, campers and outdoor exhibits.

Besides just passing the time and trying to keep their daughters entertained, Eric said he and his wife were on the hunt for a nice, new camper to put to use when the weather warms up.

The Funks haven’t done a lot of camping, but hope to do more in the near future.

“As soon as these guys get a little older, it’ll be a little more manageable,” Eric said.

For Eric and Tona, enjoying the outdoors is something they were accustomed to as kids. Whether it’s swimming, playing or just running around, the couple wants their daughters to grow up with a love for the outdoors, too.

Eric, an avid hunter and fisher, said spending time outside comes with the territory. Even in the winter months, he’ll battle the frigid temps on a frozen lake to ice fish.

“We could do without winter,” Tona said. “He likes it.”

Still, as the days get warmer and the snow turns to rain, the Funks look forward to getting more fresh air. Perhaps this year they’ll have a fancy camper to enjoy, too.