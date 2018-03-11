Miranda Lambert performs high-energy show in Omaha

Country music star and two-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert performed a show full of energy and emotion in Omaha.

Lambert, who recently broke up with musician Anderson East, strutted onto the stage with a black dress, blue fringe and pink cowgirl boots.

The crowd erupted with screams and loud cheering as she kicked the night off with her hit “That’s the Way the World Goes Round”

Lambert sang to a packed, singing along, beer-drinking lower bowl at the CenturyLink Center on March 8 for her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

Lambert told that crowd that she makes it her mission for each show to have concert-goers “feel something” — no matter whether those are happy, sad, nostalgic or angry emotions.

“I tell myself that every time I step up on this stage that I’m going to come out here and give you everything I have. And I promise you, I always will,” Lambert said.

Some 20 songs and 80 minutes later, Lambert concluded her show with an encore performance of her hit song “Little Red Wagon” as the crowd belted out the words, one last time.