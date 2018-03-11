Creighton Prep takes the state championship back to Omaha

Emotions were high at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday as Creighton Prep won its 13th Class A boys state championship, defeating Bellevue West 56-46.

The first half went in Creighton Prep’s favor with the Junior Jays taking the lead 10 seconds into the contest with a nice jumper from Akol Arop, who got two of his six points.

That ended up being the theme throughout the first half as Creighton Prep held the lead. But the Thunderbirds from Bellevue West never let it get away from them, keeping the Junor Jays within six going into half only down by four.

The Thunderbirds showed resiliency, taking their first lead with 2:38 left in the third quarter.

The Junior Jays never let the Thunderbirds get far away, only allowing them to get a two-point lead but the game went into the final frame tied at 36.

The fourth and decisive quarter was all Creighton Prep after taking the lead for good with 7:21 left in the game and stretching it out to a 13-point lead in the later stages of the game, winning by a 65-46 score to claim its 13th state championship and first since 2015. Creighton also cemented its place as the second most successful boys basketball program in the state.

Leading the Junior Jays in scoring was Kyle Luedtke with 24 and leading the team in rebounds was Akol Arop with 12.

Leader scorer for the Thunderbirds was Cedric Johnson, who had 14.