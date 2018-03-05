Ugandan nurse offers healing, hope to most desperate

With 70 percent of Uganda’s population living outside of major cities, many families live in poverty and hardly have enough money to feed and clothe themselves. When illness strikes, the smallest ailments can turn deadly because these families lack even the most basic healthcare.

This story by Tess Williams follows a nurse as she travels to rural villages. While treating patients who are so sick that many would consider their situations hopeless, Immy Nabayise helps them heal and brings renewed hope.