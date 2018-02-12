Uganda’s only treatment center closes, leaving nodding syndrome patients without care

Story and photos by Adam Warner

In January, the only care center in Uganda for people suffering from nodding syndrome closed its doors because it lacked funding.

Since 2012, Hope for Humans provided life-saving treatment for children with nodding syndrome in the Omoro District. The disease causes stunted growth, mental degradation and physical deterioration in children as young as two. The center had treated more than 200 children before closing last month.

The center’s 29 patients, all younger than 25, returned home to be cared for by their parents.

Among these children were sisters Agnes and Brenda Odong.

On Feb. 3, 15-year-old Agnes died during a seizure at her home. She was the first of two children who died since the care center’s closure. According to the local health department, the health of more than half of the center’s recent patients has worsened without treatment.