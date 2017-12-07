Former UNL sex assault survivor speaks out about wave of high profile sex assault allegations

Video story by Cassidy Adolf, NewsNetNebraska

Hundreds of people, most of them women, have come forward over the past two months with allegations of sexual misconduct by high-profile men in Hollywood, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. The definition of sexual misconduct can be confusing. NewsNetNebraska reporter Cassidy Adolf provides the definition of sexual misconduct and gets one sexual assault survivor’s reaction to the recent wave of those who are coming forward to publicly speak about.



Former UNL student and sex assault survivor, speaks out about recent wave of high profile sexual assault reports from CoJMC on Vimeo.