The connection between the NFL and Fantasy Football

Despite what is happening with the NFL National Anthem protests, fantasy football is taking America by storm and students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are no exception.

Jack Matuella, a senior at UNL has played fantasy football for the last five years and plans to continue to play into the future.

“Fantasy football gives people the opportunity to own a fantasy football team with players from all different NFL teams for a whole NFL football season,” Matuella said. “It gives people the chance to have players on their team and they can play against their co-workers, friends and family.”



In 2015, there were an estimated 75 million people who would participate in fantasy football according to an article written by Gregory Bresiger of the New York Post. Those players used websites including ESPN, Yahoo! Sports and CBS Sports.

Fantasy football allows football fans to own an NFL franchise and root for a team of players they draft instead of a specific NFL team. This is a dream for most NFL fans and it allows a fan’s fantasy to come true by feeling connected with the NFL.

In a 2014 interview with Sports Illustrated, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker said he and other NFL players could tell people love the NFL and the connection with fantasy football.

“The players benefit from the fans,” Tucker told Sports Illustrated. “Fantasy football gets the fans more hyped up about football, but fans need to realize that the players drive the game itself. It should bring people closer to the game and its players. It’s supposed to be fun.”

A preseason football game in 2016 was about to start but before it started everyone rose for the National Anthem. Everyone was standing with his or her hand over his or her heart showing respect for the flag. Everyone, that is except one man. On the San Francisco 49ers sideline sat one player on the bench. Number 7, the quarterback for the 49ers, Colin Kaepernick.

This was just the start of the NFL anthem protests and the decline of NFL television ratings.

From 2015 to 2016, NFL viewership dropped 8 percent from 17.9 million in 2015 to 16.5 million in 2016.

In early October of 2017, NFL ratings continued to drop another 7.5 percent. “An average of 15 million people watched games for the first six weeks this year, compared with 16.2 million people through Week 6 last season,” according to metrics from Nielsen’s television ratings.

Fans took to Twitter with their feelings on their fantasy football teams and the NFL protests.

“I don’t care if you kneel or stand as long as you score me some fantasy points. #ineedawin,” @Chris_G_89 said.

In 2017, despite what happened during the 2016 preseason there were more than more than 1.75 million teams drafted during a show hosted by Mathew Berry and ESPN, a 28-hour Fantasy Football Marathon discussing fantasy football and showing the number of teams drafted.

“The reason fantasy football is so popular is very simple: It’s insanely fun,” Berry said.

With all of the noise happening over the NFL protests, fantasy football owners continue to play the game they love.