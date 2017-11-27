Kevin Hines Vs. The Golden State Bridge

Place to commit suicide

Kevin Hines was 19-year-old when he decided to commit suicide. In September 2000, he jumped off the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge. But survived.

Over 2,000 people have tried to commit suicide by jumping since 1937, averaging one jump every two weeks. Out of the 2,000, only 36 survived.

Hines was number 26.

On November 2nd, Hines spoke to a standing room only auditorium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Union about his story.

“I was trying to stop the voices from screaming in my head,” Hines said.

Before the 245 foot drop

On a daily basis, Hines always suffered from different hallucinations both visually and auditorily. Unfortunately, daily turned to nightly.

“I would see for some time in this scenario, death himself hovering through my window at night. As I would lay paralyzed on the ground,” Hines said.

Hines didn’t tell his family or anyone of this because he didn’t want them to think he was crazy.

“I buried it. I buried it all,” Hines said.

Are you okay?

The morning of the jump, his father walked into his room, with worry and concern telling Hines to come to work with him.

“He was so close and spot on,” Hines said. But Hines refused his offer.

Later on that day, Hines was on the city bus directed towards The Golden Gate Bridge. As tears were rolling down his face, he was battling with the voices in his head. All he wanted was someone to ask him if he was okay.

“I made a pact with myself, and if somebody says one of those things I will tell them everything and beg them for help,” Hines said.

No. Not one person asked.

The big jump



Hines and 100 people got off the bus in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. When he got off the bus, he saw all kinds of people from all parts of the world making memories.

“And I was there to delete mine,” Hines said.

Hines found a spot on the bridge to make the jump. Before the moment that would change his life, a woman came up to him. He thought she was going to notice what he was about to do.

Instead, she asked Hines if he would take her picture. Hines firmly believed that no one cared. After taking the woman’s photos, he ran and jumped 245 feet.

But he survived. “I opened my eyes,” Hines said.

Be here tomorrow

“Your thoughts don’t have to become your actions,” Hines said.

Hines made it clear that every life is meaningful and the people in it do care. The moments leading up to jump was the most important pieces of his suicidal puzzle.

“Your pain is valid. Your pain is real. And your pain matters,” Hines said.