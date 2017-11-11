The Weekly Grind Nov. 5 – Nov. 11

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.

Husker volleyball signed four very highly rated athletes for the 2018 recruiting class on Wednesday: Capri Davis, Nicklin Hames, Megan Miller and Callie Schwarzenbach.

Davis and Hames were named Under Armour first-team All Americans last week, and Miller received an honorable mention. Schwarzenbach is considered a top-10 nationwide recruit.

“They all fill needs that we will have after our seniors graduate,” head coach Cook said. “Each player has the ability to play as a freshman. Most importantly, they all come from great families and will be great fits in our program,” Cook said. (Daily Nebraskan)

Jack Eichorst, son of former Husker Athletic Director Sean Eichorst, was arrested on Nov. 3 for sexual assault. Two days later, Eichorst admitted to non-consensual penetration of a 12-year-old male child.

He was released from the Lancaster County Jail Monday night after posting $25,000 bond. (Omaha World-Herald)

Last week, the Health Center set up booths around campus to support students who are trying to quit their tobacco habits before the smoke-free campus policy is implemented next semester.

The Promotion and Outreach program, sponsored by the Great American Smokeout, provided information, encouragement and even “quit kits” to make this transition as smooth as possible. The kits included a free pass to any fitness class at either UNL campus recreation center along with mints, a stress ball, an informational pamphlet and a toothbrush and toothpaste. (Daily Nebraskan)

The shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday was the worst in Texas’ history. Devon Patrick Kelley, the shooter, killed 26 people in First Baptist Church, including children.

Survivors say he shot some crying children “point blank.” As more information comes in, the public is wondering how this will affect gun laws. Kelley had three guns with him and left 15 empty magazines when he took his own life. (CBS)

On Tuesday, Danica Roem of Virginia became the first openly transgender woman to be elected to the statehouse in history. Her opponent, Robert Marshall, was openly against debating Roem. He referred to her with male pronouns, which she did not approve of. He had held the position for 13 terms.

However, Roem still took home the election and said she is excited to begin her term.

“Discrimination is a disqualifier,” Roam said. (Washington Post)

Many pop music fans have known it was coming for a while now, but on Thursday night, around 10:30 p.m. Central time, Taylor Swift released her new album, “Reputation.” Swift has been dropping singles now and then, with four out prior to the whole album. The album has 15 songs with a new sound different from what many fans are used to.

However, the album raced to the top of the charts on iTunes album sales. Fans were also quick to make a variety of hashtags trend on Twitter. (Variety)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that international sanctions aimed at hurting North Korea’s economy are beginning to have an effect. The statement came after a full day of meetings between top U.S. and Chinese officials, including President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday, Nov. 9.

This is the first time that a U.S. official has said the latest sanctions are hurting the North Korean economy. Tillerson pointed to U.S and Chinese intelligence to back up the claims that the sanctions are working. He also said that the two world powers have, “no disagreement on North Korea.” (CNN)

The Syrian government has taken back the eastern Syrian town of Bukamal from ISIS and has declared the victory as “the fall” of ISIS in the region. Iraqi and Syrian forces combined to clear Bukamal of ISIS fighters.

Bukamal was one of the terror group’s last major areas of control. At one point ISIS controlled an area about the size of Belgium in Syria and Iraq, now they hold only a few villages in Syria. (Washington Post)

Over 200 of Saudi Arabia’s princes, investors and media moguls have been detained in what the kingdom’s government is describing as a crackdown on corruption. Officials said that over $100 billion has been “misused through systematic corruption and embezzlement over several decades.”

While the Saudi Arabian government has labeled this as an effort to rid the kingdom of rampant corruption by some of its most prominent people, others have said this is simply a way to get rid of any possible challenges to the rule of the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. (NY Times)

On Nov. 3, Apple released its 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone: iPhone X. The $1,000 phone features a 5.8 inch OLED display, face identification technology, portrait camera lighting and more.

However, many say the most expensive phone in history is also the most fragile. People have complained that, since the home button is now absent and the entire phone is merely a screen, it shatters more easily. On top of that, Apple’s screen replacement is $275.

So, according to reviews, while the iPhone X comes with groundbreaking new technology and a sleek look, avoid it if you’re a klutz. (Daily Nebraskan)

Student Involvement is helping students shake the mid-week trudge through the week by hosting Evasons, a mentalist duo, on Wednesday at 7:30 in the East Union in the Great Plains Room. Audience members can expect to have their minds blown with tricks they will never forget. (UNL Student Involvement)

The 10 students who traveled to Uganda for three weeks in May have curated their photos, videos and stories. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln community is invited to attend the event in which the journalism students will premiere what they have learned about the “Pearl of Africa” on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Rococo Theatre.

The students will present at 7 p.m., and will also have an auction to raise funds for non-governmental Ugandan organizations. (UNL Events)

Curated by: Christa Rahl, Hannah Trull, Riley Slezak