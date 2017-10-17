Nebraska vs. Ohio State by Sarah Firestone · Published October 17, 2017 · Updated October 18, 2017 Opening of the game. The student section gets ready for the tunnel walk. The team gets together before heading to the locker room. Mick Stoltenberg is recognized before the game. Captains get together before taking the field. Captains take the field. Huskers take the field. Tanner Lee rolled out of the pocket to make a play. Blackshirts Jones and Bootle make a stop. J.T. Barrett rolls out of the pocket to make a play. The spotlight was on J.T. Barrett and his offense all game. J.T. Barrett makes a pass play. The student section thinned out toward the 4th quarter. J.T. Barrett makes a pass play. Patrick O'Brien made an appearance late in the game. Ohio State center prepares for the start of the play Ohio State ran the ball on second down. J.D. Spielman runs the kickoff back. J.T. Barrett sets his line up for the play. Some fans went all out for the game. Herbie gets the crowd pumped up before the tunnel walk. Student section wasn't having it toward the end of the game. Student section gets ready for the second half. Scarlets dance during the 3rd quarter break. Scarlets dance during the 3rd quarter break. Scarlets dance during the 3rd quarter break. Scarlets dance during the 3rd quarter break. Scarlets dance during the 3rd quarter break. Game faces. The student section thinned out as the game went on.
Recent Comments