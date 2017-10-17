Husker alumnus says tailgating is a commitment



It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.

For Troy Miller, a 48-year-old doctor from Crete, that meant knowing the regional administrator for Good Samaritan Nursing Home who sold him a shuttle bus six years ago for $1,000. Miller has transformed the vehicle into a unique work of tailgate art.

Displayed across both sides of the bus is a photo of Memorial Stadium taken by Miller’s father, with the words “Go Big Red” written above. Miller said he put more money into the decals than the bus itself.

To be easily spotted, Miller has three flags, flying high, attached to the grill of his bus: A Husker flag; one that says, “Nebraska, the good life; and one for Crete.

“I’m the host with the most,” he said.

Miller, a 1991 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has had season tickets since 1999 and has been tailgating since 2001.

“I like doing this. I like hosting people,” he said. “(People) stop in because they’re always looking for a place to go before the game and I have a place to go.”

Rain, shine, heat or snow, tailgating is something Miller is committed to. Every game day he and his family can be found in the parking lot south of The Village, bus on display and flags flying high.

“It’s a lot of my time, it’s a lot of my money, but I like being a host,” Miller said. “Just like anything else you do in life, whether it’s your job, your marriage, whatever it is you’ve got to be committed.”