Grocery store owner uses tailgate to unify community

Bright and early on Husker game days you can find Hank Vice tailgating, continuing a tradition that’s been going on for decades. To most, Vice might seem like just another tailgater, but to those who know him, he’s the one who brings people together.

Vice has been tailgating before Nebraska football games for over 20 years. He said the tradition started with four or five people, but has grown immensely over the years.

“(Now) It’s about all of Cass County,” he said. “Anybody who just stops by is welcome.”

Vice is a Murdock, Nebraska, native and owns a family grocery store in Wahoo. So for him, the family-oriented tailgate is an extension of his love for the community. He said it’s important for everyone to have fun.

Fellow tailgater Dean Settje, whose tailgate is just down the street, said Vice is known for his good stories and welcoming spirit.

“About the whole city of Wahoo stops by,” Settje said.

Vice has been a Husker fan his entire life, which he credits his upbringing in small-town, Louisville, Nebraska.

“My whole family are Husker fans,” he said. “Who isn’t a Husker fan?”

Whether the games are home or away, you’ll find Vice at his tailgate with a burger and a smile, bringing the community together.