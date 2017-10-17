Fans combine love of Game of Thrones and Huskers









A 10-hour drive pulling a Game of Thrones-inspired trailer has become a tradition for Husker tailgaters Michele Walker and her husband.

During the football season, the couple drive to Lincoln from their home in Minneapolis every Friday before a game and head back every Sunday, said Michele Walker, 42, who works as an accountant in Minneapolis.

Two years ago, the couple, who are big fans of the HBO series, added the trailer, which not only is unique but makes pick up and travel easier.

The trailer features some popular quotes from the show, including “the Blackshirts are coming,” a reference to “winter is coming.” She said the trailer is a perfect combination of their love for the Huskers and for the show.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Walkers were enjoying pre-game festivities with television, music, food and friends. The Huskers faced Rutgers with a 2:30 p.m. kick-off.

“We set up about 9 a.m. and so most people show up about two hours before game time,” she said.

When the Walkers go watch the game in Memorial Stadium, they leave their tailgate set up for everyone else to enjoy.

Walker has been tailgating at the Husker games for the past 10 years.

When asked about the firing of athletic director Shawn Eichorst, Walker said she supports the Huskers no matter what. listen