A day of “firsts” for these Husker on game day

It was a typical Husker game day for most fans. Tailgates abounded, fans wore red shirts and team chants could be heard echoing across campus.

But for one group, it was a day of firsts.

For Claudia Smoot, John Paul Militti, Bryan Findell and Susan Price, it was their first time tailgating together as a group this season. They packed up food, drinks and folding chairs and set up their space in the parking spot that came with Militti’s season tickets.

Their tailgate spot, located in the parking lot of The Village student apartments, was much less crowded than the busier, louder parties located closer to the stadium.

They sat outside the car with their chairs and folding table, relaxing and conversing. Conversations wandered from the firing Shawn Eichorst’s firing to the treatment of student athletes.

Another first of the day was for Price. She’d be attending her first Husker game.

“Husker nation is intense, but I enjoy the comaraderie,” she said. “And I have enjoyed just, you know, Nebraska football and how much everybody is interconnected.” listen

But there was yet another first for the group: Militti was not wearing the red pants he usually wore to games because of the 90-degree mid-September weather.

“He usually wears his all-red outfit,” Smoot said, “but it’s too damn hot.”