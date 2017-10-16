Project Funway Fashion Show lights up Lincoln

Story, aggregated content, video by Cahner Olson, NewsNetNebraska

The 8th annual Project Funway Fashion show was held at the Cornhusker Marriot Hotel on Friday night.

All proceeds from the event went to Fresh Start Home , a transitional home for women overcoming setbacks.

Fresh Start gives them a place to live for one year while teaching them the life skills they need to turn their lives around.

Thirty local designers each created one piece to be shown. Audience members and three judges voted for Best in Show.

The theme of the night was transition. Designers took old clothes and transitioned them into something new, symbolizing the transition women go through while at Fresh Start Home. Throughout the year, clothing donations can be dropped off at The Daisy , a thrift shop whos proceeds go straight to Fresh Start.

“The women at the [Fresh Start] shelter always have the first pick from clothes at the store,” says Karen Lenzen, a volunteer worker at The Daisy.

