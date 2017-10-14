The Weekly Grind Oct. 8 – Oct. 13

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.

UNL’s oldest high-rise residence hall will come crashing down at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 via a controlled implosion. The buildings have stood since 1963. Cather stopped housing students in 2014, and Pound shut its doors after the 2016-2017 school year.

The Cather-Pound-Neihardt dining hall will be removed first using heavy construction, and the empty site will serve as a landing spot for the two 13-story buildings.

Cleanup and restoration will last until July 2018, and the area will temporarily be a green space as no immediate plans have been made for the site once the buildings are demolished. (Nebraska Today)

Parties in the North Bottoms neighborhood getting busted is a regular occurrence for UNL students, but this year, instead of simply breaking it up, police are cracking down with scouting helicopters, detox and jail-time.

Although tailgates have been occurring for years, the new methods in which the alcohol is consumed has concerned officers.

Rather than mixed drinks in red solo cups or beer, students take “pulls” of vodka directly from the bottle; this means there’s no real way to know exactly how much they are drinking. As a result, last weekend police took partiers to detox with blood alcohol content of more than five times the legal limit.

However, students and alumni alike are protesting the increased enforcement. Their logic is that tailgates have existed for generations, and there is simply no way to make college kids stop drinking on Husker home game days. At least these parties are occurring in a neighborhood close to campus, they say.

Opponents of the enforcement worry that once parties in the North Bottoms are shut for good, they will simply relocate and lead to more DUIs. Until then, the Lincoln Police Department will continue to shut these backyard binge-drinking marathons down by any means necessary. (Lincoln Journal Star)

Asit Pattnaik, a professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, three graduate students and other researchers discovered that adding glycans, or sugar, to one of Zika’s viral proteins could slow the spread of the disease throughout the body.

The original virus infects the brain cells of fetuses, resulting in a condition known as microcephaly, which causes reduced brain size. With the mutated virus, the sugar envelope is not able to reach the brain as easily.

What does this mean for the future of Zika? Hopefully, we will see a less pathogenic virus, and vaccines may even exist within a few years. (Daily Nebraskan)

Firefighters are working to contain the wildfires in California. They started Sunday, Oct. 8, from unknown causes. Having destroyed over 1,500 homes and with at least 23 dead, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Monday, Oct. 9.

The fires are becoming some of the deadliest in California history. They have affected almost 170,000 acres of Northern California. Over 500 fire trucks have been used to try to contain the damages, and firefighters are using every type of equipment possible to put the fires out. (CNN)

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping women for many years. This is causing a lot of controversy on its own, but to add to it all, some of his associates have been accused of knowing this information and not sharing it.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton- whom Harvey endorsed in 2016- said she had no knowledge of the alleged crimes and was “appalled.” (Fox News)

President Trump signed an executive order about Obamacare that has left many people with questions. So far, not much has changed because federal agencies need to put the plans into practice, which could take a while.

“With these actions, we are moving toward lower costs and more options in the healthcare market,” Trump said. He signed the order after Republicans in Congress did not repeal the Affordable Care Act that Obama had put into play. (New York Times)

President Trump announced in a speech Friday, Oct. 13, that he will not pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. But he threatened to do so if Congress can’t establish “trigger points” to impose sanctions on Iran if they cross certain lines. Some are worried that Congress won’t be able to agree on legislation. Iran has said it won’t renegotiate the deal and convincing other nations like China and Russia to do so may also be difficult. (New York Times)

An American woman and her Canadian husband have been freed after being held captive by the Taliban for five years. The couple was being held in Pakistan and were freed through an intelligence operation coordinated with US agencies, according to the Pakistani military. While being held hostage the couple had three children. The family boarded a plane to leave Islamabad, Pakistan Friday, Oct. 13, but their destination is unknown. (Washington Post)

North Korea stole classified military plans through a hack in September 2016. About 80 percent of the stolen material hasn’t yet been identified. One part of the hacked materials that is known is a joint plan between the US and South Korea to overthrow Kim Jong Un. A South Korean lawmaker said the hack was due to “negligence on the South Korean part.” (ABC News)

ABC’s Freeform begins its “Countdown to Halloween” movie schedule Thursday, Oct. 19, with Spooky Buddies at 7:30 a.m. The countdown will include fun Halloween shows each morning and movies every night following until Halloween. (FreeForm)

The Women Advance IT Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 19 and 20, in the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center Auditorium. The conference will cover topics surrounding women in technology. According to its website, “this conference will focus on and explore issues and opportunities for women in information technology — from recruiting and developing to retaining future leaders.” (UNL Information Technology Services)

Monday and Tuesday of this week were Fall Break. Hopefully, everybody was able to sleep in or get some extra hours of work in — whatever you were hoping for out of the break.Sadly, this means midterms are either here or coming in classes. Make sure to stay up to date with the syllabi and start completing projects and studying for exams early.

As students enter the halfway point in fall semester it is hard to believe they need to be thinking about spring. However, the shopping cart is open. Check your MyRED account to see when you are able to register for next semester classes. No one wants to sign up too late and not get into the classes of his or her choosing.

For years, cab drivers have feared that one day Uber would take over in the big city, making those classic, yellow taxis obsolete. While this may not happen for a while, the company is certainly making progress with their numbers.

In July, Uber had an average of 289,000 rides per day, while taxis averaged only 277,000. The company’s tactic? Expanding to the other four boroughs of the city as much as Manhattan.

Maybe millennials are to blame, or maybe the inconvenience of hailing a taxi has everyone fed up. Either way, within a decade, those checkered, yellow cabs may become a rare sight on the streets of NYC.(New York Times)