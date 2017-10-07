The Weekly Grind Oct. 1 – Oct. 7

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes you to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.



Lazlo’s Brewery and Grill reopened in the Haymarket on Friday.

On Tuesday, a fire in the kitchen’s chimney forced the restaurant to close for three days. Damage to the restaurant’s interior was minimal, owner Jay Jarvis said. Little smoke damage was reported by fire crews.

Firefighters first arrived at the restaurant around 10:30 a.m. and were able to extinguish the fire shortly after. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire has not been identified. (Lincoln Journal Star)

Are your parents still nagging you about getting your flu shot? The University Health Center has you covered.

The Health Center will administer free flu shots to students who complete a short questionnaire and have an NCard. The first clinic on Oct. 3 had such a large turnout, the nurses had to work past the clinic’s two-hour window.

The University Health Center will hold other clinics from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 10, 12, 19 and 20. (The Daily Nebraskan)

Students who buy their textbooks from the University Bookstore on East Campus will need to make other arrangements next year. The bookstore’s East Campus location will permanently close as a part of the building’s renovation plan.

The store’s inventory will move to the University Bookstore on City Campus. Certain high demand items will be available on East Campus at the new C-Store or the Nebraska East Union Copy Center.

The renovations are set to begin as early as summer 2018. (The Daily Nebraskan)

On Oct. 1, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock shot at the crowd of a country music festival from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 others injured. Paddock then killed himself.

Police found 23 guns in Paddock’s hotel room. Paddock had stayed at the hotel for several days and had not aroused suspicion. His family and friends said they were shocked at the news and had not suspected anything.

President Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” and said police are still looking into Paddock’s motives. Paddock had purchased his guns over the past decade but had made a significant amount of purchases in the past year. The investigation is ongoing. (CBS)

Last Wednesday, the White House asked Congress for an additional $29 billion for hurricane relief and debt forgiveness.

An installment of $15 billion was approved a month ago after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in anticipation of further damage. The White House requested $12.8 billion for FEMA ($200 million a day for recovery work) and a cancellation of the $16 billion debt that the National Flood Insurance Program owes the Treasury.

The White House is also asking for $577 million for the wildfires in the western United States.

There are two more months of hurricane season and wildfires continue to burn in the West; Trump hopes that the communities affected will be able to receive the assistance they need. (NY Times)

The organizers of the November Catharsis Festival in Washington, D.C., want to display a 45-foot-tall sculpture of a naked woman as an ode to the Burning Man Festival. This statue would be overlooking the White House for the next four months —starting in November and ending in March.

Only two of the 44 memorials on the National Mall besides the Freedom Memorial include women. Washington isn’t alone in ignoring women. Out of more than 5,000 public outdoor sculptures across the United States, fewer than 400 or about 8 percent include women.

People have been pushing for years to get more women memorialized on the mall. Some of the figures they have been pushing for include Harriet Tubman, Clara Barton and Prudence Wright. (Washington Post)

The Eiffel Tower went dark overnight on Oct. 2 to pay homage to the victims of two tragedies: the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and nearly 500 injured and the knife attack in Marseilles, France.

The Eiffel Tower has a tradition of turning off its lights to respect victims of tragedy.

When Paris was attacked in 2015, an act that killed 130 and injured many, the Las Vegas Eiffel Tower in Nevada turned off its lights. (NBC)

Three U.S. soldiers were killed in Niger near the southwest border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked on Oct. 3. The initial indications are the three soldiers were ambushed by as many as 50 fighters. The fighters are thought to be members of ISIS.

Two other soldiers were injured in the ambush and were safely evacuated by French military Super Puma helicopters and sent to a hospital in Germany.

A U.S. defense official said operations are underway in the area to locate the attackers.

The U.S. soldiers were members of the Green Berets aka the United States Army Special Forces. The Green Berets have five missions: unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, special reconnaissance, direct action and counter-terrorism. (CNN)

Spain is facing a crisis after Catalans voted in favor of independence in a recent poll. The Catalan government said it had earned the right to split from Spain after results showed 90 percent of those who voted were in favor of a split.

Catalonia has a population of 7.5 million and its capital is Barcelona. Catalonia is one of Spain’s wealthiest and most influential regions and has a history dating back almost 1,000 years.

Catalonia was granted independence in 1978 and enjoyed those rights until 2010. Spain’s Constitutional Court took away many of Catalonia’s privileges in 2010 and the country underwent a large recession. Since then, the people of Catalonia have fought for separation from Spain.

Spain’s national government in Madrid has passionately resisted separation. The fate of Catalonia is still unsure. (BCC)

Tom Petty, an American rock musician, singer and songwriter, died Oct. 2 at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Petty was 66.

His cause of death is still under investigation by Los Angeles police, but no foul play is suspected. His family said Petty suffered from cardiac arrest and died in the early hours of Monday morning. An autopsy has been performed, but the results may take weeks to be released. (USA Today)

The Creative Animal Foundation is a nonprofit devoted to advancing education and science through programs dedicated to conservation, sustainability, wildlife preservation and protecting the world’s oceans and waterways.

On Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stephanie Arne, co-creator of Creative Animal Foundation, will bring a tiny house to East Campus and speak about sustainability with wildlife artist Tim Davison. This event is free and open to the public.

Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine, will speak about her experiences during the Civil Rights Movement on Oct. 12.

Walls was one of the nine black students escorted into Little Rock Central High School in 1957 as public schools started integrating. This integration is seen as one of the key events of the Civil Rights Movement.

Walls’ talk is sponsored by the University Programming Council. It will be in the Centennial Room in the Nebraska Union at 7:30 p.m. The event is free for students with a valid NCard. (Nebraska Today)

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is bidding to host the 2019 Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America Conference.

The 2018 conference will be in Hastings for the second year in a row. Last year, the conference drew more than 750 people.

Harriet McFeely, a Bigfoot researcher and conference organizer, did not confirm the conference will move to Lincoln next year. However, McFeely did say if the conference doubles in size this year, they will start looking for new hosts. (Journal Star)

