Huskers lose to Northern Illinois

Story and photos by Bailey Schulz, NewsNetNebraska

























Following a promising lead during the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Huskers lost to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, ending the game at 21-17.

The Huskies had a strong start at the beginning of the game, finishing the first quarter at 14-0. Despite the promise of a comeback, with the Huskers leading the game at 17-14 in the beginning of the fourth quarter, interceptions and a struggling offense contributed to the loss.

Quarterback Tanner Lee finished the game with 299 passing yards, but no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Husker’s record is now 1-2.

Northern Illinois left with a 4-1 record against Big Ten teams.

The Huskers will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 to play Rutgers at 2:30 p.m.