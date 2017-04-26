United States Postal Service fights crippling debt

The United States Postal Service is one of many government agencies in the United States, but it is the only government agency that receives no government funding, while still receiving government mandates. Meaning, since 1982, zero tax dollars have been provided for the USPS. Yet, they are still required to adhere to government mandates.

The biggest issue the USPS faces now is their debt crisis. As of this year, the debt mark is set at $15 billion. According to Roger Humphries, the customer relations coordinator at the Omaha post office, the debt issue is bigger than it seems

“That’s our debt limit,” Humphries said. “If it wasn’t for those government mandates, the postal service would be making money.”

The United States Government mandated that every pension and retirement for the USPS be paid in full, or ‘pre-funded’, for the next 75 years. They gave the postal service only 10 years to do so. This comes out to billions of dollars being shelled out. Some of which is for employees that aren’t even born yet.

The postal service has the most extensive network of delivery in the world. They deliver over 40% of the world’s mail. Germany, the second most, would need to deliver 8 times more mail to eclipse that of the United States Postal Service.

These services are even more valuable an irreplaceable in rural areas. While there are alternatives to the USPS in cities such as: UPS, FedEx, DHL etc. the rural areas cannot be serviced by these private companies. If the USPS was to go under due to these stipulations, many people in the United States would go without mail delivery services.

Beth Terrebonne, a rural mail carrier near Omaha, says the postal service has a long way to go.

“People think that they pay my salary,” said Terrebonne. “However, the reality is that I depend upon my customers using the service. If the USPS goes under it won’t just be the rural areas that suffer. The entire delivery industry will suffer.”

Steven Law, a construction worker in Lincoln was shocked to discover the reality of the postal service.

“I had no idea that a service I assumed I contributed to through my taxes was actually independent financially. I use the postal service a lot to get parts I need for job sites and to send important invoices to clients. My field is still a little behind the technological curve right now, so the postal service is the way to go.” Law said.

Humphries hopes that congress will realize this is not a feasible business model and that they will make some changes.

“There is no business in the world that has to deal with this. Nobody should have to, honestly. We are making money, yet the mandates for pre-funding are making us billions of dollars in debt each and every year. It’s cancerous.” Humphries said.