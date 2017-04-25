Lincoln Journal Star City Editor: “I am a little bit unique.”

Story by Khatam Albusaidi, NewsNetNebraska.

Todd Henrichs, a 51-year city editor of the Lincoln Journal Star. In a person interview, Henrichs spoke about his 27 years of experience in the field and answered several questions about his job.

Henrichs joined the Lincoln Journal Star since 1997. He has worked at Omaha World-Herald (part-time, during college), Hastings Tribune from (1989-1996) and Grand Island Independent from (1996-1997). Since he joined the Lincoln Journal Star, he has worked in different positions such as, sports copy editor, sports writer, assistant sports editor and sports editor.

Q: What are your early experiences either in high-school or college that brought you to editing on the first place?

A: I am a little bit unique in all the people in this newsroom. I didn’t come to college and I didn’t necessarily think of going to be a journalist until two and a half years into college I decided that might be the way I would go, but I was already two and a half years into accounting degree. I finished my accounting degree and got minor in journalism. Actually, all of my experiences were a little bit in the classroom, but almost all of my experiences came in the job. I was very fortunate as a sophomore at UNL just by knowing people. Someone who works at the Omaha World-Herald offered me a job to be his helper, his name is Lorry Burry. He gave me a lot of opportunities to learn on the job and help him to write stories. By doing that, I kind of cut the bug of wanting to work in journalism. I went to my first job in Histone, NE as a writer. It really draws intention to me to be an editor. Within a year and a half, I was the sponsor editor. Then I worked at three different places in editorial jobs before getting back here to Lincoln Journal Star.

Q: What is the typical day for Todd Henrichs?

A: My typical day involves a lot of planning and working with fellow editors and reporters, whether that be on planning things or things that are happening today. Half of the time actually spent working on stories. Today for example, the first early part of my morning was spent planning for the day, then we had a meeting at 10:00 every day where we really took a hard look at what is happening on the rest of the day, what we will be doing on our website and what will be doing on tomorrow’s papers. After the meeting, there is some more individual discussions with reporters and editors, reading individual’s stories and deciding where they are going on the paper; what day we are going to use them, and when they are going to be post on the website. At four clock, we meet again to really finalize our plan for the next day’ s newspaper. Then, I am here after that meeting for two or three hours focusing mostly just on that stuff, (stories that are going to be on tomorrow’s newspaper).

Q: What do you consider the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: A personally, the biggest challenge is finding the time to look beyond today because it is very easily to get focused on just today and tomorrow’s newspaper, and not be able to look a day or a week above down the road at what things we should be working and focusing on in the future. That is my biggest personal challenge. Nowadays, there is obviously the industry challenges of how we do everything we want to do with fewer journalists, which all newspapers are dealing with having fewer journalists working for them, and so that is a challenge. There is a challenge of figuring out what it is readers want from us. Years ago, we used to know what they would want when they just picked up the newspaper of the door staff, but now they have information available to them 24 hours a day on their phones and other devices. We know that they appreciate having a local newspaper provide them information, but it is harder to know exactly what information they want from us and how we are to distinguishing ourselves. Those are couple of larger industry challenges that a lot of editors are facing right now.

Q: What do you like about the culture idea within your company, and how you want it to be?

A: Well, we all are passionate about what we are doing and that makes going to work fun and feel integrating. We know we have a public service and we want to do that to our best abilities, so that create a team work culture where everybody is working toward the same objective. I love when we do big projects, where it is not one reporter writing a story, but it is a team reporters working within an editor, one or two photographers and maybe some people from our web-team to give that unique presentation. That kind team work collaborate of effort is very invigorating for all of us. We all get excited doing those kind of things verses just writing stories today, so I would like to promote that. Obviously, the culture right now in newsrooms is difficult to sustain that excitement because we all face challenges. There are few others working here because the revenues are just not what they wore decades ago, so that feels for people who have been here for a long time that is hard for them to feel as excited about it because some people lost their jobs or somebody has been asked to do more because they are few others here. Those kinds of challenges are there every day as in trying to create a culture, so it is really fun when we can work past that and celebrate working on a project that we all feel like we have a hand in that our readers appreciate it.

Q: What is your approach for giving constructive feedback to a fellow writer?

A: Well, all of our writer, I think, appreciate feedback. I mean they want feedback. A lot of our writers are often feel pretty strongly about what they have written, and feel confidence about their best work, so they took a lot of bride on it and I appreciate that. If I have a criticism or a suggestion for a change or something just does not feel right, I usually would have a discussion with them about that. That generally is their very perceptive. We rarely do hit heads together trying to come into an agreement on how we are going to state something in a story, so I like to do it collaboratively. We have several editors who read stories, and if there is something I am concern with or questioning, I may first before I go to the writer ask another editor to look at it and say what do you think about this, could we do this better or differently, does this seem out of play, or are we missing some facts. They may give me feedback that says ‘I think it is fine,’ or they may give me feedback like ‘no, absolutely, we need to suggest this rather than the other.’

Q: Whenever there is a time you must publish a news, how do you meet its deadline in a busy day?

A: The way things work now almost everything is on deadline. Just like a case turned out to be an accident where a vehicle went off the road and strike people, but we didn’t know that right away because the people who were struck were protestors outside a woman’s clinic. Certainly, the thought goes through your head was this intentional, was this deliberate act to hit those protestors. We are sharing the news of what happen, and where it happened and how it happened, but we can’t really answer that question that is out there. Obviously, anybody who saw those tweets and knows that those protestors are outside playing parenthood is going to speculate the same way I just did. I wondered whether it was intentional. Our deadline for giving them that information, that reader they want the answer right now, so your deadline for print may not be till 12:00 at night to have that question answered. Your deadline in the eyes of your readers is right now, so our challenge is how quickly can we report accurately on that information. There is no right now, five minutes from now, ten minutes from now, but how quickly as possible can we get to that point where we satisfied providing that information to reader. It is really change. When I got into the business everything was about print deadline, whether that be nine clock, 10 clock or 12 clock at night. Well, now very rarely do we even talk about what our deadlines are. It is a matter of how quickly can I get to the point where that story is through reporters. Then, they might go back and update it. We were able to answer that question of intent fairly quickly, but that doesn’t mean we are done reporting on it. We have got that story out there it posted it cheer on social media, but we are going to make some followers on phone calls update the story and remain make some other calls check on the condition of those hurt. All those things to the point where that story continue to revolve until at some point today we are done with that because there is no more we can do, but in term of deadline we are probably never hit what the deadline is for the print product.

Q: Do you have a preference between working on online news or print news?

A: All of us came to this business as print journalists, and so we have a natural affinity to print. It is fun to see your story on the front page of the newspaper. It is exciting for us to have a good looking front page, but more readers are coming to us here so we have to focus as much of our energy on that audience as we do on this audience. It will ever be a struggle for journalists who grew up in the prime of print journalism. I will be curious what is it like in fifteen years where at that point many of the journalists working on the business would have grown up with the following their hands and getting their news that way as a post to this. That will change the dynamic, but we also know so many of our readers are getting their information on their devices. We have to figure out what they want from us.

Q: What is the worst decision you have made?

A: failed is probably a strong, but there are a lot of cases where I second guess. How we did something, how I did something, what decision we made, why we made them and how we made them and what questions we did or did not ask. The important thing is to be able to revisit them and how we can do it better the next time. if we didn’t tell a story fully on day one, can we revisit it on day two or three and get more facts and information. I am not generally get stuck in the past. I am always thinking forward in how we can do things today or tomorrow is suppose spending a lot of time focusing on what happened yesterday. I think that is a good way to not get stuck on the things that maybe didn’t got right because not everything is good. Everything is going to go according to the plan, and we do make mistakes but the important thing is to be able to knowledge them, fix them and do everything we can do to make sure that it did not happen again.

Q: How has your editing job changed since you started it?

A: My current job as city editor continues to evolve as we focus more on serving and growing our audience online. We are addressing those issues with fewer resources than in the past years, which means more of a focus on prioritizing responsibilities.

Q: What is your precious advice for future journalists, editors and writers?

A: Well, going back to what I suggested, I was able to do well on this business because I like to read and write. I did a lot of that even if I did not know I was doing it to prepare for a career in journalism. Reading the best writers and practicing even if it is a paper for English class; writing creatively, writing with a voice, writing accurately and writing with the reader in mind. All of those things even if you are writing something for, as I said English class, it will make you a better writer. Those are the things to focus on. The other thing is just be naturally inquisitive. Journalist talk a lot about people logic. I could sit on campus and identify 10 people in the course of an afternoon. I wonder what is that person story is, I know they had a story but what it is. If you get into that, being naturally inquisitive about asking questions about people or things will make you a better journalist, too.