Lincoln Journal Star editor: “There won’t be any news unless someone writes it.” by Zack Beyers

When Dave Bundy arrives for work each morning at the Lincoln Journal Star, he knows that he must be prepared for everything and anything. Once he walks through his office door, sits down at his desk, and begins typing away at his computer, he puts himself in the position to be the protector of two groups: his employees and his audience. By dealing with the fallout of each day’s paper, he is helping his LJS colleagues. Through being informative and reporting the truth, he is doing a service to his many readers. All of this is just a glimpse into the life of a newspaper editor, and Dave Bundy’s job is no tedious task.

Coming out of Grinnell College in Iowa, Bundy had no real training as an actual journalist. He graduated with a history degree and wanted to be a reporter, so he landed a job with a paper in Ashland, Ohio. Bundy worked there for a year and a half, but reporting wasn’t his cup of tea. Realizing that he had a gift for editing, grammar, and AP style, Bundy changed his career path to that of copy editing and page design. He had jobs with many different newspapers across the Midwest, including two stints with papers in Bismarck, N.D., where he was editor for six years, and Saint Louis, Miss., where he was director of 32 weekly newspapers. After that job, he found a different one in Lincoln and has been here ever since. He had previously worked in Lincoln before going to Saint Louis.

As editor of the Lincoln Journal Star, Dave Bundy has many different responsibilities. “One of the reasons I like this job is because the days are atypical,” Bundy said. “If we wrote an editorial that said something snarky about Trump, then my day will be spent taking calls from angry Trump supporters. If there’s a high profile criminal case, my day will be spent updating the story online and making sure that we’re always on top of every development in the story.” To Bundy, the biggest part of an editorial job is coming in and dealing with the outcome of the day’s paper, which can be good or bad. “You do planning for the next day, you make sure there’s coordination between each department, you have a centerpiece for the front page, the sports page, and you just want to plow through the news,” he said. “It’s sort of a Groundhog Day in a way, because you feel like it’s a never ending cycle.”

With a job that requires so much patience, effort, and time management, Bundy understands that there can be many challenges to being an editor. “I think one of the biggest challenges is adapting to change, keeping people informed,” Bundy said. “Newspaper people are doing this because they love it, they tend to be smart and fearless people, they ask the hard questions, and they are quick to corr ect me if I mess up.” To Bundy, making sure that he and his reporters are doing the smartest thing all the time is a challenge, and making sure his reporters are well-prepared is a challenge too. “Nowadays, your stories are written and edited more than once, and the pace is a lot faster too, so keeping our readers engaged when our own work gets hard isn’t difficult, and you hope you’re able to reward people for their hard work.”

Even with all the deadlines, chaos, and pressure of a newsroom, Bundy says there are parts of his job that aren’t so bad either. “It doesn’t take much motivation here to get things done,” he said. “People are here because they want to tell stories, if I can clear the obstacles for them to do that, then they can do great work.” Knowing that he can rely on his staff to do good work, he looks forward to reading their completed product in the paper, and is sometimes pleasantly surprised by what he discovers. Another part of his job that he enjoys is getting satisfaction out of the things he does as editor. This includes budgets, timing, informing people, and keeping moral in the newsroom. “I like solving the problems that my journalists have as much as I do producing the journalism,” Bundy said.

When asked what mistakes he sees while editing people’s stories, as well as what mistakes he makes in his own writing, Bundy said the the most dangerous thing you can do as a writer is assume there are only two sides to a story. “There are rarely only two sides to a story, and thinking you have it covered with a couple of phone calls doesn’t really do it,” he said. “That same thing comes into play when editing. As a reporter, it’s easy to get sucked into jargon, for example, when I worked as a police beat writer, I was around them so much that I picked up on their type of language and put it into my own stories, which wasn’t good,” Bundy said. He also noted that you watch out for the same errors in reporting as you do editing. “Journalism is based on the truth, and we realize that two people’s truths won’t always equate,” he said. “There are fewer facts and observations to rely on than ever before.”

We live in a modern society where journalism has been tainted by things such as “fake news” and frequent attacks from President Trump himself, calling journalists the enemy of the people. Through all of that nonsense, journalism still can be used to do good. The stories Dave Bundy likes best are the ones where he actually helps change something. “As an editorial board at the LJS, we advocated against the death penalty,” he said. “When the death penalty was repealed, that was, for the editorial board, pretty special. More often, we see an impact when we write about a struggling family or someone with a disease and the community rallies to help support.” Bundy said that one writer had a piece on a woman who was a struggling waitress at Cracker Barrel and while she was talking to customers, they put together a $1,000 tip to help pay off her school bills. “To help others prompt to think like that by reading these stories are special. I’m always a fan of community journalism and helping to shape the community.”

Working in the field of journalism can be a rewarding and challenging career. With so many changes coming to the profession each and every day, there’s always a new and exciting development for people to look out for. For Bundy, quality journalism needs to come from people who know how to write it and are willing. “More people are consuming news than ever before, and producing it is important,” he said. “You don’t know where a story can go, and you don’t know what’s going to happen throughout each day. There won’t be any news unless someone writes it.”

