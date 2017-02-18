The Weekly Grind: Feb. 11-17

Drink in the week’s most important stories — all in one place. In the time it takes to drink your first cup of coffee, we’ll help you get caught up.

FIRST SIP

Suicide bombing kills more than 70 in Pakistan

An Islamic suicide bomber attacks a shrine while hundreds were celebrating a weekly ritual

One of Pakistan’s deadliest bombings in years took place Thursday night. The attack at a famous Sufi shrine killed at least 73 people. One hospital reported 60 dead bodies and 250 injured patients, including 40 in critical condition. Those gathered at the shrine were there for a weekly ritual of music and dance. The Islamic State, the Sunni extremist group, was targeting Pakistan’s Shiites. “Some bodies had no heads, limbs or feet and those who were wounded were crying with pain and calling for help,” said Haq Nawaz Khan Solangi, local resident who heard the blast and rushed toward the shrine. (Washington Post, news.com.au and New York Times)

DARK ROAST

President Trump held his first solo press conference since he took office. During the conference, he talked about Michael Flynn, America’s relationship with Russia, the new labor department nominee and his displeasure with the media. Trump seemed upset while saying “I inherited a mess.” (Washington Post)

North Korea test launched a medium-range Musudan missile Sunday, Feb. 12. This was the first since President Trump was elected. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe quickly made a statement at a press conference and presented their support for each other. (Washington Post)

After it was revealed that Flynn had a series of conversation with a Russian diplomat, that was potentially illegal, and made misleading statements, Michael Flynn resigned from office. Flynn said, in a letter to the president, he had unintentionally given the vice president-elect and others information that was incomplete and apologized. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has been named Flynn’s replacement. (New York Times)

Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new pick to head the Department of Labor. Earlier this week, Andy Puzder withdrew from consideration of the job. (NBC News)

Protesters of police brutality set fires, destroy cars and store fronts. Theo, 22, was arrested and alleged that one of the officers sodomized him with a police baton. Four officers are under investigation for this case. (NBC News)

California’s Department of Water Resources tweeted an emergency evacuation because of a hole in the spillway of Oroville Dam that could lead to a large flood. Highways were backed up after more than 188,000 residents were told to immediately evacuate. The evacuation order was changed on Tuesday from mandatory to warning so people could return to their daily lives. (Washington Post and AccuWeather)

Steven T. Mnuchin, former bank owner, has been confirmed as treasury secretary. Democrats criticize this choice by saying he has been untruthful with lawmakers and would not represent the nation’s financial interest of ordinary Americans. The vote was 53 to 47. (Washington Post)

Trump met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for the first time since becoming president on Wednesday. The president said the U.S. would not longer press the creation of a Palestinian state as part of the Israeli/Palestinian peace accord. Trump went against two decades of diplomats by saying this. (New York Times)

LIGHT ROAST

‘Hello’ singer snatches album, record and song of the year

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday, Feb. 12. Celebrities who performed include Adele, Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, Lady Gaga with Metallica and more. Get the full recap here. (Washington Post).

Rachel Lindsay was announced as the next “Bachelorette” on Monday, Feb. 13. The 31-year-old Texas attorney is the first African American to be the center of attention in the 34 seasons of the “Bachelor”/“Bachelorette” series. Here is why the show has had mainly white-dominated cast members. (NPR)

Verizon may be buying Yahoo for $250 million less than the original deal because of hacks at Yahoo. In December, Yahoo suffered the largest known data breach in history. (Bloomberg Technology)

Mix up your dinner routine. Instead of eating regular ramen, try one of these fast and easy ramen noodle recipes. (Woman’s Day)

EXTRA SHOT

During the Grammys, a trailer aired to announce James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” will now be its own TV series. The 16-episode series will be available on Apple Music. (NY Daily News)



WHAT’S BREWING

NEXT WEEK

Trump to deliver a new executive order on immigration ( Washington Post )

Deadline to volunteer at UNL’s Big Event approaches ( UNL )

University of Nebraska-Lincoln 2017 spring career fairs start ( UNL Today )

Curated by Taige Hale and Hannah Pachunka Advanced Editing students at

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save