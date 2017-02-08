Scott Jenkins and his family’s Lincoln roots

Scott Jenkins is a fourth-generation Lincolnite, and his father likes to remind him of that.

“He likes telling the story of our grandpa,” Jenkins said, “and how the city hasn’t changed much.”

And most of it hasn’t. But not everything stays the same. Jenkins’ father, Mike, used to hop the chain-link fence at the North end of Memorial Stadium. Now there are bleachers.

Scott’s grandfather, John Lawlor, ran a sporting goods store on O Street. The company, Lawlor’s Custom Sportswear, would eventually move to Omaha.

But the Business left its mark before exiting Lincoln. As the story goes, John once sold an order of overstocked black practice jerseys to a coach at discount. Unsold inventory became the Husker Blackshirts.

“We used to have a highlight video of the ’70s Nebraska teams. And there was this little snippet of where this guy talked about going in to Lawlor’s–asking for jerseys,” Jenkins said. He remembers his dad always stopping the video to say “that’s your grandpa.”

But Jenkins won’t follow in his family’s footsteps. he wants to strike out on his own—maybe outside of Lincoln. He likes the idea of participatory journalism–of writing about first-hand experience.

Jenkins is facing the future with an open mind. The journalism industry is in a period of upheaval, he said, and the best approach is to stay flexible.