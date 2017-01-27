Community forms out of the rubble of Nepal’s earthquake
By Jacy Jean Lewis
In 2015, an earthquake hit Nepal. Many people were left homeless. People gathered in large fields where they could build tents and shelter. Non-profits started to bring in supplies and water. A community formed out of the rubble.
I spent three weeks with women in the tent camp, watching them care for each other while trying to better their own situations. It has been over a year since the camp was established. UNICEF and Noble Compassionate Volunteer are withdrawing aid. The future of the tent camp is uncertain.
