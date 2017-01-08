UNL sophomore receives multiple internships

Emmie McMinn is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying journalism and advertising/public relations.

McMinn is currently a fellow at the Omaha World-Herald working with the online team and serves as the engagement editor at the Daily Nebraskan.

This summer, McMinn will be a marketing intern for a resort in Minnesota.

McMinn is also planning to complete a marketing and public relations internship while studying abroad in Bilbao, Spain in the spring of 2018.