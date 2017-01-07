UNL student breaks away from a restricting talent

Hope Cudly’s natural talent for music landed her opportunities most could only dream of.

She sang a solo in Latin at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. She played in the marching band accompanying Rob Thomas and Santana at the BCS National Championship in Florida.

But something was missing.

“I was good at music, but I didn’t love it,” she said. “I was just going through the motions and it just started to feel like going to a boring job every day.”

A new spark was ignited during her senior year at Gretna High School. Cudly ended up with a camera in her hands at her high school football team’s soap scrimmage because no one else in her newspaper class would take the assignment. She immediately became captivated by the power the camera gave her to capture the people and places that had always attracted her. listen

Her desire to follow the action and travel the world is what led her to study journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the hopes of becoming a war photographer.